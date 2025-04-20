Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics

Vine Coin (VINE) Information

The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.

Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/6AJcP7wuLwmRYLBNbi825wgguaPsWzPBEHcHndpRpump

Market Cap:
$ 152.20M
Total Supply:
--
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.99M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
--
All-Time High:
$ 0.48
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00008419597421907
Current Price:
$ 0.1522
In-Depth Token Structure of Vine Coin (VINE)

Dive deeper into how VINE tokens are issued, allocated, and unlocked. This section highlights key aspects of the token's economic structure: utility, incentives, and vesting.

Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine platform. Its token economics are designed to balance immediate liquidity, long-term commitment, and community growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Blockchain & Standard: Solana, using the SPL token standard.
  • Consensus: Joint Proof of Stake and Proof of History.
  • Maximum Supply: 1 billion VINE tokens.
  • Current Circulation: 999 million VINE (as of early 2025), with a focus on liquidity.

Allocation Mechanism

The token supply is distributed across several categories, each with distinct vesting and unlocking schedules:

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking/Locking Details
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Largest immediate allocation, unlocked at launch
Team20%Gradual vesting, locked to incentivize long-term commitment
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Released over time to support ecosystem growth
Existing Investors13%Vested, gradual unlocking for early backers/private sale participants
Ecosystem Fund2.4%For partnerships and ecosystem development, released over time
Livestreaming3%For platform promotion and adoption, released as needed
Foundation2%Locked for long-term sustainability and planning
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%Reserved for exchange liquidity, unlocked as needed
Dev Wallet5% (of 1B supply)Locked until April 20, 2025, to demonstrate project stability

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: VINE is intended as a meme coin and a symbol of support for the Vine legacy, not as a security or investment contract.
  • Ecosystem Participation: Tokens are used to incentivize community engagement, content creation, and participation in campaigns (e.g., airdrops, hashtag campaigns, influencer collaborations).
  • Staking: Users can stake VINE tokens on supported platforms to earn rewards, contributing to network security and growth.
  • Trading: VINE is available for trading on major exchanges (e.g., Bybit, BYDFi, OKX), with high liquidity and active trading pairs.
  • Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and partnership announcements drive user acquisition and ecosystem expansion.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team & Investor Tokens: Subject to vesting schedules, with gradual unlocking to prevent large token dumps and ensure long-term alignment.
  • Dev Wallet: 5% of total supply locked until April 20, 2025.
  • Foundation & Ecosystem Funds: Locked and released in phases to support ongoing development and sustainability.

Unlocking Time and Schedule

  • Immediate Unlock: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch for initial distribution.
  • Progressive Unlocking: Remaining allocations (team, investors, community, etc.) are unlocked linearly or in staggered phases from mid-2025 to mid-2029.
  • Full Unlock: By July 2029, 100% of the total supply will be unlocked and in circulation.
  • Dev Wallet Unlock: Scheduled for April 20, 2025.

Summary Table

CategoryAllocation (%)Unlocking Schedule
Initial Coin Offering (ICO)33%Immediate
Team20%Gradual (2025–2029)
Community & Ecosystem Initiatives24%Gradual (2025–2029)
Existing Investors13%Gradual (2025–2029)
Ecosystem Fund2.4%Gradual (2025–2029)
Livestreaming3%As needed
Foundation2%Gradual (2025–2029)
Liquidity & Exchanges2.6%As needed
Dev Wallet5%Locked until April 20, 2025

Additional Notes

  • Vesting Strategy: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to minimize risks of sudden supply shocks, encourage long-term commitment, and foster sustainable ecosystem growth.
  • Community Focus: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community and ecosystem initiatives, reflecting the project's emphasis on user engagement and platform development.
  • Risk Disclosure: VINE is highly volatile, with no guarantee of future utility or value. It is not intended as an investment vehicle.

Conclusion

Vine Coin’s token economics are structured to balance immediate liquidity with long-term ecosystem incentives. The progressive unlocking, significant community allocation, and clear vesting schedules aim to support both stability and growth, while the locking mechanisms ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s long-term vision.

Vine Coin (VINE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Vine Coin (VINE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VINE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VINE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VINE's tokenomics, explore VINE token's live price!

