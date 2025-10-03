Pentagon Games (PEN) Tokenomics
Pentagon Games (PEN) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Pentagon Games(PEN), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Pentagon Games (PEN) Information
Pentagon Games is building a multichain entertainment hub powered by its zkEVM-based Pentagon Chain, offering secure, immersive, AI-driven 3D experiences, integrating brands and IP with Web3 technologies, and driving mass adoption and cross-chain interoperability.
Djupgående token-struktur för Pentagon Games(PEN)
Dyk djupare in i hur PEN-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
Penguin (PENGU) is the native token associated with the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem, primarily launched on the Solana blockchain, with additional deployments as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum and Abstract via LayerZero OFT technology. The token is designed as a meme token with no featured or planned utility beyond being exchanged or held for speculative purposes. There are no mechanisms for earning fees, additional tokens, or compensation by holding or interacting with the token, and it does not confer any governance, profit-sharing, or legal rights.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Distribution:
PENGU was primarily issued via a large-scale airdrop to holders of Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, and Pudgy Rods NFTs, as well as to OG Ethereum and Solana wallets, DeFi participants, Pudgy Penguin Soulbound token holders, and FTT tokenholders.
- Total Supply:
The maximum supply is approximately 88.89 billion PENGU tokens.
- Airdrop Allocation:
About 44.77 billion PENGU (~50.37% of the total supply) were distributed through the airdrop.
Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of PENGU tokens is as follows:
|Category
|Amount (Billion PENGU)
|% of Max Supply
|Pudgy Community
|~23.02
|~25.90%
|Other Communities
|~21.44
|~24.12%
|Team (Current/Future)
|~15.82
|~17.80%
|Liquidity
|~10.98
|~12.35%
|Company
|~10.20
|~11.48%
|Proliferation
|~3.56
|~4.00%
|Public Good
|~3.56
|~4.00%
|FTT Holders
|~0.31
|~0.35%
- Team and Company Allocations:
Both are subject to a one-year cliff and a three-year vesting schedule.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
PENGU is a meme token with no planned or current utility beyond being traded or held. It is not used for staking, governance, or as a medium of exchange within a protocol.
- Incentives:
There are no mechanisms for earning rewards, fees, or additional tokens by holding or using PENGU. No staking, liquidity provision, or yield mechanisms are available or planned.
- Acquisition:
PENGU can be acquired via airdrop (for eligible users), or purchased on centralized exchanges (e.g., Binance, Coinbase, Bybit) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca, Meteora).
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Company Tokens:
Subject to a one-year cliff and a three-year vesting schedule. This means these tokens are locked for the first year, after which they vest linearly over the next three years.
- No Locking for Airdrop/Community:
Tokens distributed via airdrop or to the community are not subject to any lock-up or vesting.
Unlocking Time
- Team/Company Unlocking:
- Cliff: 1 year after token generation event (TGE)
- Vesting: Linear over the following 3 years
- Airdrop/Community:
Immediately available upon claim.
- Unclaimed Airdrop:
Unclaimed tokens after the claim period are burned (e.g., over 12 billion PENGU, ~13.69% of supply, were burned on Feb. 5, 2025).
Additional Notes
- No Staking or Governance:
There are no staking, liquidity provision, or governance mechanisms associated with PENGU.
- No Buyback/Burn Mechanism:
No ongoing or planned token burn or buyback mechanisms, aside from the one-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens.
- No Open-Source Development:
The development of PENGU is not open-source, and there is no public governance process.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Airdrop to NFT holders, DeFi users, FTT holders; no mining or ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|See allocation table above; team/company subject to vesting, others mostly unlocked
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token; no utility, staking, governance, or rewards
|Locking
|Team/company: 1-year cliff + 3-year vesting; others: no lock
|Unlocking
|Team/company: unlocks after 1 year, then linear; airdrop/community: immediate
|Burn Mechanism
|One-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens; no ongoing burn or buyback
Implications and Context
- Market Impact:
The large airdrop and immediate liquidity for most tokens led to significant volatility at launch, with price swings and a notable one-time burn of unclaimed tokens to reduce supply.
- Vesting for Team/Company:
The vesting schedule for team and company tokens is designed to align long-term interests and reduce immediate sell pressure, a common practice in token launches.
- No Utility or Governance:
The lack of utility, staking, or governance means PENGU is primarily a speculative asset, and holders should not expect protocol-driven value accrual or participation rights.
- Transparency:
While allocation percentages and vesting schedules are disclosed, specific allocation addresses are not public, and the project is not open-source.
Conclusion
Penguin (PENGU) tokenomics are straightforward: a large, meme-oriented airdrop with most supply immediately liquid, and team/company allocations locked and vested over four years. There is no protocol utility, staking, or governance, and the token functions as a speculative asset. The only significant supply reduction mechanism was a one-time burn of unclaimed airdrop tokens. Investors should be aware of the lack of ongoing incentives or utility and the implications of large, unlocked supplies on market dynamics.
Pentagon Games (PEN) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Pentagon Games (PEN) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet PEN-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många PEN-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår PEN:s tokenomics, utforska PEN-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper PEN
Är du intresserad av att lägga till Pentagon Games(PEN) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa PEN, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
Pentagon Games (PEN) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för PEN hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för PEN
Vill du veta vart PEN kan vara på väg? På PEN sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp Pentagon Games (PEN)
Belopp
1 PEN = 0.001317 USD