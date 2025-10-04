MEXC Exchange
Abracadabra’s DeFi Protocol Hit by $1.7M Hacker Attack
The post Abracadabra’s DeFi Protocol Hit by $1.7M Hacker Attack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Abracadabra loses $1.7 million to hackers, funds moved to Tornado Cash. No leadership comments on the breach. Focus on enhancing DeFi security follows. DeFi protocol Abracadabra was hacked on October 4, 2023, resulting in a loss of $1.7 million. The stolen funds were transferred to Tornado Cash, according to BlockBeats News. This incident highlights ongoing security challenges in DeFi, affecting market confidence and prompting discussions on regulatory frameworks to enhance protocol safety measures. Abracadabra Hack: $1.7 Million Lost to Cybercriminals Abracadabra experienced a hack resulting in roughly $1.7 million in digital currency losses. Funds stolen were channeled through Tornado Cash, a known crypto mixer, as revealed by @officer_cia monitoring. The recent hack sheds light on persistent vulnerabilities within DeFi protocols. Security concerns persist as many platforms grapple with ensuring robust defenses against sophisticated attacks by cybercriminals, affecting market confidence. “The recurring security issues in projects like Abracadabra highlight the urgent need for robust smart contract audits and community awareness around DeFi risks.” — Vitalik Buterin, Co-founder, Ethereum Source Tornado Cash Usage Raises Regulatory Concerns Did you know? The transfer through Tornado Cash mirrors past incidents involving DeFi protocols, igniting discussions around potential regulatory measures aimed at enhancing transparency in cryptocurrency transactions. According to CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,506.48 with a market cap of $543.95 billion. The 24-hour trading volume decreased by 17.04%, totaling $39.30 billion, while 24-hour and 90-day price changes were 0.99% and 76.17%, respectively. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:25 UTC on October 4, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team anticipates possible regulatory shifts in the DeFi space post-attack. They track trends suggesting that increased transparency and security measures in DeFi protocols are critical to mitigating similar breaches. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does…
Earn $6,666/D Use Ripple (XRP) Starts Crypto Mining Instantly – RMC MINING
The post Earn $6,666/D Use Ripple (XRP) Starts Crypto Mining Instantly – RMC MINING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies, finding a stable, high-yield investment can feel like a constant battle against volatility. While assets like Ripple(CRYPTO: XRP） have long been valued for their speed in global transfers, their vulnerability to large-scale institutional manipulation and market-moving “whale” activity presents a significant risk to individual investors. Many have watched their portfolios fluctuate in unpredictable “pump and dump” cycles, ultimately seeking a more reliable way to grow their wealth. The solution isn’t in escaping the crypto market, but in embracing a new, more intelligent approach: cloud mining. As market veterans look beyond the trading floor, a clear leader has emerged—RMC MINING. RMC MINING: Effortless Profitability, Unmatched Stability Imagine earning up to 3.7% in daily profits—or more than $6,666 per day—without the stress of market analysis, the need for expensive hardware, or a single trade. RMC MINING makes this a reality with its AI-driven, renewable energy platform. It’s a revolution in automated wealth generation, designed for both seasoned investors and newcomers. Key Advantages: Hardware-Free Mining: Forget the cost and complexity of rigs; all the power is in the cloud. Eco-Conscious: Powered by a network of 26 global renewable energy farms, your earnings are both profitable and sustainable. Daily, Direct Payouts: Enjoy instant withdrawals and direct payouts to your crypto wallet every day. Designed for Simplicity and Growth Getting started is designed to be as simple as possible. Instant Access: Sign up in seconds and receive an $18 bonus, with no initial deposit required. Flexible Contracts: Choose from a range of flexible options, from $100 to $500,000, with each plan engineered for maximum returns. Start Earning Immediately: Begin generating profits from the very next day. Unlimited Earning Potential The opportunity doesn’t stop with mining. RMC MINING’s affiliate program allows you to share this solution with others and earn…
Dogecoin is de leider als het gaat om meme coins, maar Spacepay zorgt voor blijvende waarde
i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Dankzij grote aanwezigheid op sociale media en ondersteuning van de community, heeft Dogecoin een toonaangevende meme coin cultuur gecreëerd. Andere meme coins kunnen deze betrokkenheid niet evenaren, mede omdat de culturele belangen van het token te consistent is. Ondertussen heeft SpacePay al meer dan 1,38 miljoen dollar opgehaald met een betalingsinfrastructuur die consistentie biedt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van trends of de community. Door deze aanpak hebben ze dus geen last van trends die dalen en hoeven ze geen aandacht te trekken, het project zelf biedt waarde. Langetermijnconsistentie is beter dan afhankelijkheid van trends Waardestijgingen bij meme coins zijn er vaak bij trends op sociale media. Helaas is deze waardestijging tijdelijk, wanneer de meme coin niet meer relevant is daalt de waarde al snel. Hierdoor moeten meme coins zorgen dat ze altijd relevant blijven en dat doen ze vaak door nieuwe content, campagnes en activiteiten waarbij de community bepaalde taken moet uitvoeren. Dit zorgt voor nieuwe investeerders en interesse. Bij SpacePay is er een instant settlement-functie. Dit wil zeggen dat ondernemers fiat geld ontvangen wanneer klanten betalen met crypto in hun winkels. Met deze echte bruikbaarheid in het dagelijks leven, is het project niet afhankelijk van de community of marketing. Bij SpacePay is er sprake van vaste transactiekosten van 0,5%. Deze inkomsten van het platform zorgen ervoor dat er altijd geld binnenkomt, zonder dat het afhangt van hoe betrokken de community is met het project. Ook wanneer meme coins minder aandacht krijgen van de community, blijft SpacePay gewoon doorgaan en blijven ze ontwikkelen. Een concurrentievoordeel wordt door de verbeteringen in de bedrijfsinfrastructuur gecreëerd. SpacePay blijft en meme coins komen en gaan Betalen met crypto in winkels is voor beide de consument en de winkelier handig en eenvoudig. Het systeem werkt met de al bestaande Android kassasystemen in de winkel. Betalen kan met meer dan 325 wallet providers. Het maakt niet uit wat de situatie is met meme coins, jij kunt gewoon betalingen verrichten. Dit zorgt voor universele compatibiliteit terwijl individuele meme coins moeten hopen op sociale relevantie. Het is ook mogelijk om inkomsten te delen via de SPY tokens waardoor je inkomstenstromen uit daadwerkelijke transactievolume kan halen. CorporateLiveWire heeft SpacePay al een erkenning gegeven van “Beste nieuwe betaalplatform van het jaar” bij de Global Awards 2022/23. Dit bevestigt dat de infrastructuurbenadering van SpacePay duurzame bedrijfswaarde creëert in plaats van een korte hype. SpacePay overleeft sociale media trends Algoritmes van sociale media, platformwijzigingen of de aandacht die verschuift naar een ander project, is niet meer belangrijk door de zakelijke relaties van SpacePay die voor stabiliteit zorgen. Deze samenwerkingen zorgen voor blijvende waarde die niet afhankelijk is van trends. Marktvalidatie vindt plaats via metingen van de hoeveelheid transacties, niet via betrokkenheid op social media of de uitkomst van grote marketingcampagnes. Prestaties van het bedrijf zelf zijn belangrijker dan culturele trends die na een korte tijd verdwijnen. Op lange termijn zijn er groeivooruitzichten doordat ze hun netwerk gaan uitbreiden en er steeds meer mensen geïnteresseerd zijn. Hierdoor hoef je niet meer te hopen op relevantie op jouw meme coins of op sociale media trends. In plaats van te concurreren om aandacht, focussen ze zich op een zakelijke aanpak van het platform. Op dit moment kunnen deelnemers toegang krijgen tot de presale van 1,38 miljoen dollar door een crypto wallet te koppelen aan het platform van SpacePay. Selecteer hoeveel SPY tokens je wil aanschaffen tegen de huidige prijs van 0,003181 dollar. Je kunt met alle ondersteunende cryptocurrencies vervolgens je transactie voltooien. DOE NU MEE MET DE SPACEPAY (SPY) PRESALE Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram i Kennisgeving: Dit artikel bevat inzichten van onafhankelijke auteurs en valt buiten de redactionele verantwoordelijkheid van BitcoinMagazine.nl. De informatie is bedoeld ter educatie en reflectie. Dit is geen financieel advies. Doe zelf onderzoek voordat je financiële beslissingen neemt. Crypto is zeer volatiel er zitten kansen en risicos aan deze investering. Je kunt je inleg verliezen. Het bericht Dogecoin is de leider als het gaat om meme coins, maar Spacepay zorgt voor blijvende waarde is geschreven door Redactie en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Tether CEO Ardoino Teases Trillions of Wallets With This Release
With Tether's Wallet Development Kit, cryptocurrency community participants will be able to create trillions of non-custodial wallets, Paolo Ardoino says
Abracadabra Money is suspected of being hacked, and the $1.7 million in proceeds have been transferred to Tornado Cash
PANews reported on October 4th that @officer_cia reported that Abracadabra Money was hacked, resulting in losses of approximately $1.7 million. The attacker's address was 0x1aaade3e9062d124b7deb0ed6ddc7055efa7354d , and the contract exploited was 0xb8e0a4758df2954063ca4ba3d094f2d6eda9b993 . All proceeds from the attack have been transferred to Tornado Cash .
Donald Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Announces Major Token Sale
The post Donald Trump’s Altcoin WLFI Announces Major Token Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency project linked to the Trump family, announced that it has sold tokens from its treasury to mining company Hut8 for $0.25. The project developers argued that the tokens sold were locked assets from the WLFI treasury and did not represent new issuance or dilution. The WLFI team stated, “WLFI recently conducted a token sale for Hut8’s treasury at $0.25. This transaction was solely for the purpose of completing a specific sale; it does not constitute new issuance or an increase in supply. We appreciate Hut8’s long-term support.” Meanwhile, WLFI co-founder Donald Trump Jr. dismissed criticism that the crypto venture linked to his family could create a conflict of interest. Speaking to CNBC at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, Trump Jr. said, “The claims that World Liberty Financial investors are seeking favors from the Trump administration are complete nonsense. I don’t believe anyone would care to look at my father’s or Zach’s father’s blockchain ledgers and see who bought what.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/donald-trumps-altcoin-wlfi-announces-major-token-sale/
Is XRP Price at Risk of Losing $3 Support? Unusual Cycle Moves
XRP is now stuck at $3 as altcoin market enters rare capitalization model
Here is XRP Price if XRPL Captures 5%, 20%, or 35% of $867 Trillion RWA Market Predicted by the WEF
Crypto researcher and XRP community member SMQKE recently resurrected discussions about XRP's potential in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization sector. In his latest commentary, SMQKE explained that the XRP Ledger (XRPL) stands in a strong position to lead the massive $867 trillion RWA tokenization market projected by the World Economic Forum (WEF).Visit Website
SHIB Price Prediction: Will Shiba Inu Make New All-Time Highs This Cycle Or Is It At Danger of Being Replaced?
SHIB holds $0.000012 but faces limited upside, while Layer Brett at $0.0058 with $4.2M raised, 616% APY, and L2 utility is tipped as the higher-growth contender.
Blazpay Presale Cryptocurrency | Can This Crypto Presale Hit $1, $5, or $10?
The post Blazpay Presale Cryptocurrency | Can This Crypto Presale Hit $1, $5, or $10? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle in crypto has its breakout story. Bitcoin went from pennies to tens of thousands. Ethereum climbed from under a dollar to become the backbone of DeFi. Solana rose from early obscurity to mainstream adoption. Now the conversation is shifting to Blazpay ($BLAZ), a next-generation DeFi platform entering the spotlight with its live cryptocurrency presale. Phase 1 of the presale has launched at just $0.006 per token, the lowest price before increases in later phases, where the jump will vary and not remain constant. With only limited tokens available at each stage, the structure is designed to reward early action. The excitement around Blazpay is not just about price. It is about its vision of fixing what many call DeFi’s biggest problem: fragmentation. With AI automation, unified services, and a gamified rewards model, Blazpay is positioning itself as more than just another presale. The big question is whether this token could be the one that jumps from fractions of a cent to $1, $5, or even $10. Phase 1 Live: Why the Clock Is Ticking Presale opportunities in crypto are all about timing, and Blazpay has made timing part of its core. The current Phase 1 launch offers $BLAZ at $0.006 per token, the absolute ground floor of its structured presale. Here is how the phases work: Each phase has a limited allocation of tokens. Once a phase sells out, the price moves higher. Prices automatically increase every 14 days. This setup means those who buy during Phase 1 are getting the cheapest possible entry. Missing this window means paying more as the project progresses. With momentum building, the clock is ticking for anyone who wants to capture the best entry point. The Utility Key: Unlocking AI and Multi-Chain DeFi Blazpay’s vision is to simplify decentralized finance in ways…
