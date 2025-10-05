MEXC Exchange
/
Kryptonyheter
/
2025-10-05 Sunday
Kryptonyheter
Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
4 reasons the crypto market Is booming past $4 trillion
The post 4 reasons the crypto market Is booming past $4 trillion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is surging this week, with Bitcoin and Ethereum nearing their all-time highs and the total market capitalization climbing above $4.2 trillion. This article breaks down the top four drivers behind the rally, including growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates before the end of the year. Summary The crypto market rally is happening as odds of Fed interest rate cuts rise. Bitcoin has emerged as a safe-haven asset as the U.S. government shuts down. The crypto market normally does well in October and the fourth quarter. Fed interest rate cuts odds rise One key reason why the crypto market is going up is the rising possibility that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the final two meetings of the year. The odds of rate cuts jumped after ADP published a weaker-than-expected jobs report on Wednesday. The U.S. economy lost 36,000 jobs in September. Economists were expecting it to add over 50,000 jobs. These numbers mean that the Fed may decide to cut rates again to support the economy. Cryptocurrencies and other risky assets do well when the Fed is cutting rates. Crypto as a safe haven The crypto market jumped as investors embraced the role of Bitcoin (BTC) as a safe-haven asset as the U.S. government shutdown continues. This also explains why gold price jumped to a record high this year. In a recent white paper, BlackRock noted that investors believe that Bitcoin has strong fundamentals to thrive as a safe-haven asset when risks rose. The white paper pointed to its fundamentals, including the 21 million supply cap and the rising demand. One evidence of cryptocurrencies as safe-haven assets is the ongoing ETF inflows. Ethereum (ETH) funds added over $1.3 billion in inflows, while Bitcoin ETFs added $3.2 billion in assets. Bitcoin,…
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 04:01
Dela
Crypto Expert Predicts ASTER Rally Ahead, But Warns of a Risk
ASTER price is starting to heat up again as traders watch to see if it can push through resistance or slip back into consolidation. The token is trading around $2.01, and analysts are split on what happens next. One of them, Altcoin Sherpa, shared a tweet explaining why he’s still holding the token, but also
EXPERT
$0.00091
-2.46%
ASTER
$2.1062
+1.33%
PUSH
$0.03161
-0.06%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/05 04:00
Dela
MetaMask to distribute $30 million in LINEA token rewards
The post MetaMask to distribute $30 million in LINEA token rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MetaMask introduces an onchain rewards program with $30 million in LINEA token incentives to strengthen community engagement. MetaMask has not yet disclosed eligibility details. MetaMask, a crypto wallet provider, announced an upcoming onchain rewards program that will distribute over $30 million in LINEA token incentives during its first season. The wallet has continued expanding beyond basic wallet transactions, integrating features such as swaps, staking, and portfolio management. The company has also made it easier for users to claim eligible tokens directly within the MetaMask Portfolio interface. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metamask-airdrop-point-system-linea-users-bonus/
LINEA
$0.02812
+2.62%
TOKEN
$0.01319
-0.97%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 03:40
Dela
ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says
The post ADA Chart “Never Looked This Good,” Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A top-tier stablecoin integration with Cardano may be announced soon. Google Cloud partners with Cardano by running a validator node, boosting credibility and infrastructure. Gambardello describes ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Cardano (ADA) is stirring up excitement as several positive developments come together, pointing to strong growth in its ecosystem and potential price gains. They include rumors about a top-tier stablecoin joining the network, new partnerships, and growing ETF interest. Cardano permabull Dan Gambardello highlighted several converging factors that may drive the next major breakout, describing ADA’s technical structure as the strongest it has looked in years. Launch of a Tier-One Stablecoin Coming Soon One of the most awaited moves for Cardano is the arrival of a top-tier stablecoin. Recent reports say Cardano leaders, including Charles Hoskinson, met privately with people from a leading stablecoin project to discuss working together. Stablecoins play a key role in crypto by offering liquidity and stability, making trading and DeFi easier. Cardano has been waiting for a major stablecoin like USDT and USDC to join its ecosystem for years. Experts expect announcements about this partnership in the coming weeks or months. The outcome will fill an important gap in Cardano’s infrastructure. Google Cloud Joins Cardano by Running a Validator Node Adding to the positive news, Google Cloud has joined the Cardano network by partnering with Midnight to run a validator node. This partnership isn’t just about supporting transactions. Google Cloud will also hold Cardano ecosystem tokens like NIGHT. This move boosts Cardano’s credibility and strengthens its network with support from one of the world’s top cloud providers. Related: Cardano ADA ETF Approval Odds and Stablecoin Staking Boost October Outlook Cardano ETFs Gain Traction Cardano’s presence in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is growing, with several ADA-focused products gaining popularity on…
ADA
$0.8424
-3.04%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 03:31
Dela
Big Move: Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH For Stable Assets
Ethereum’s steward moved part of its crypto coffers this week, converting a chunk of ETH into stablecoins as it adjusts how it funds projects and grants. Related Reading: Bitcoin Jumps To $120K, Catapulting Strategy’s Holdings To Record $77.4 Billion Foundation Moves To Stablecoin Holdings According to reports, the Ethereum Foundation converted 1,000 ETH into stablecoins […]
MOVE
$0.1137
-4.29%
4
$0.1628
-12.93%
ETH
$4,489.24
-0.66%
Dela
Bitcoinist
2025/10/05 03:30
Dela
U.S. tech giants reached $20.8 trillion market cap, surpassing the EU’s $19.4 trillion GDP milestone
The Magnificent 7 reported record-breaking revenue and profits, which fueled their global market dominance.
U
$0.010274
-2.65%
GIANTS
$0.0001618
-7.43%
CAP
$0.13117
-5.72%
Dela
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/05 03:20
Dela
Trump Warns Hamas ‘Must Move Quickly’ To Release Hostages
The post Trump Warns Hamas ‘Must Move Quickly’ To Release Hostages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would “not tolerate delay” from Hamas in releasing its remaining hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan both Israel and Hamas agreed to implement, at least partially. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday, Sept 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Images Key Facts Trump warned “Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off,” in a Truth Social post Saturday, adding “I will not tolerate delay.” Trump also thanked Israel for having “temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed.” Israel appeared to scale back its attacks in Gaza Saturday amid the cease-fire talks, and the Israeli military said it would reduce operations in Gaza to “the minimum” to prepare for implementation of Trump’s plan, The Guardian reported, citing Israeli army radio. It’s unclear whether Israel has fully stopped the bombing, however—Reuters reported Saturday afternoon Eastern Time that at least 21 people had been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since Trump told Israel to stop the bombing after Hamas said Friday it would release Israeli hostages as part of Trump’s peace plan. Trump told Axios Saturday he would push for a deal to be finalized in the coming days: “We are close,” he reportedly said, adding that he told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “this is your chance for victory” and “he was fine with it.” “He’s got to be fine with it. He has no choice,” Trump told Axios. Tangent There are 48 Hamas hostages still in captivity, according to the Associated Press. The Israeli military believes 20 are still alive. What To Watch For U.S. Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and…
TRUMP
$7.73
-1.46%
MOVE
$0.1137
-4.29%
COM
$0.013427
-3.63%
Dela
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/05 03:05
Dela
Broken Bound Unveils BEBE to Redefine the Future of Cross-Chain Interoperability
Broken Bound, a cross-chain platform for blockchain interoperability, has announced the launch of BEBE to foster interoperability in the blockchain landscape. BEBE aims to remove silos while introducing fluid cross-chain interactions. With this, the platform is set to redefine the functionality of liquidity and governance across the decentralized platforms. 🌍 Seamless collaboration means limitless growth.🔥With BEBE, Broken Bound unites networks and ecosystems, breaking silos and enabling fluid cross-chain interactions.From liquidity to governance, everything moves without barriers. 💧🔑 This is the real power of… pic.twitter.com/CUCythr5GV— Broken Bound (@Broken_Bound_) October 4, 2025 Broken Bound has announced the news through its official X account. While BEBE is a solution aiming to bridge the gap between the collaborations of networks and ecosystems effortlessly. Broken Bound Removes Liquidity and Scalability Barriers Broken Bound launches BEBE to take a step forward in transforming the decentralized economy rather than just a technical upgrade. Mostly, the blockchain environments do not promote the adoption of liquidity and governance, confining them in every possible way. Broken Bound leverages BEBE to build an open infrastructure, enabling a free flow of value and decision-making between various chains. Through this initiative, Broken Bound is set to empower interoperability while laying the foundation for a more integrated blockchain space. Broken Bound Utilizes Interoperability to Drive Growth BEBE is poised to remove restrictions on governance mechanisms and assets and allow them to move freely. With this, BEBE aims not to promote isolation among ecosystems. With this cross-chain connectivity, developers, institutions, and users feel empowered and navigate a larger, unified market. Liquidity circulates in the most needed place rather than sitting idle in one network, promoting efficiency and accessibility. Broken Bound believes that if interoperability unlocks limitless growth, it is truly powerful. It allows a borderless expansion of Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi). Broken Bound, through BEBE, is set to make interoperability the core for blockchain partnerships in the future.
BEBE
$0.00009572
-0.90%
FUTURE
$0.12272
+0.94%
CROSS
$0.22012
-3.04%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/05 03:00
Dela
FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions
FTX warns users about phishing emails targeting bankruptcy distribution claims. Fraudulent websites mimic FTX portal, stealing information from unsuspecting users. Official communications will only come from verified domains, FTX emphasizes. FTX has issued a fresh warning about phishing attempts targeting users expecting bankruptcy distributions. According to the official X account, deceptive emails impersonating Kroll Restructuring Administration and the FTX Recovery Trust have been circulating. These fraudulent emails aim to deceive FTX clients awaiting creditor repayments, advising them to act quickly on fake distribution claims. Phishing emails often appear to be from well-known entities like “Kroll Settlement Advisory” or “Digital Disbursements.” The messages falsely claim that FTX clients are eligible for significant recoveries—ranging from 118% to 142% of their petition-date claims. Furthermore, the emails direct recipients to fraudulent websites with URLs like “clientid-ftxclaims.com” that resemble the legitimate FTX Customer Portal. These links, however, lead users to phishing sites designed to steal personal information or funds. Please remain aware of phishing emails that look like they are from Kroll or the FTX Recovery Trust and links to scam sites that may appear to look like the FTX Customer Portal (https://t.co/DkYi2hDLbI), such as the examples shown below. Reminder: We will never ask you to connect… pic.twitter.com/vHaXYLzzo8 — FTX (@FTX_Official) October 3, 2025 Also Read: Floki (FLOKI) Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will FLOKI Hit $0.00020 Soon? FTX strongly emphasized that it will never request users to connect their wallets through unsolicited emails or click on suspicious links. The company clarified that all official communications will only come from verified domains, and any access to distributions will be directly routed through the official FTX Customer Portal at Avoiding Scam Websites and Fraudulent Messages In its alert, FTX urged recipients to remain vigilant when reviewing emails. Claimants are advised to avoid clicking on any unsolicited links and double-check both the sender’s address and the website URL. In addition, any suspicious messages should be reported to FTX’s official support channels. These efforts come amid a critical time for FTX as it moves forward with its Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan. The company has already distributed a total of $1.6 billion to creditors in the third payout round. This round included significant payments to different groups of claimants, including Dotcom customers, U.S. customers, and unsecured claimants. However, future payments are contingent on completing identity verification and selecting a payment provider via the FTX Customer Portal. As the bankruptcy process progresses, FTX continues to emphasize the importance of verifying communications to protect users from fraud. Claimants must complete the proper steps within the official portal to receive their distributions. Also Read: Ripple’s Monica Long Compares Stablecoin Hype to the NFT Frenzy of 2021 The post FTX Warns Users of Ongoing Phishing Campaigns Amid Bankruptcy Distributions appeared first on 36Crypto.
PORTAL
$0.03823
-5.27%
TRUST
$0.0004283
-1.22%
ACT
$0.03296
-3.76%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/05 02:43
Dela
3 Best Cryptos to Buy 2025: BlockchainFX Presale Sets Stage for $1.8B Revenue Growth
What if you could buy into a project that not only simplifies crypto trading but also unlocks access to the $500 trillion global financial markets? Every investor dreams of discovering the best cryptos to buy for 100x gains, but separating hype from real innovation is difficult. The crypto space is filled with promises, yet only
STAGE
$0.00004
--%
1
$0.007629
+17.94%
NOT
$0.001594
-2.86%
Dela
Coinstats
2025/10/05 02:30
Dela
Trendande nyheter
Mer
Top 5 Low-Cap Crypto Set for an Explosive Altcoin Season
Summarize Any Stock’s Earnings Call in Seconds Using FMP API
BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus
99.3% of Bitcoin Supply in Profit, Analyst Suggests Correction
Walmart-Backed OnePay to Add Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading