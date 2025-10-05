2025-10-05 Sunday

Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins in a $4.46M Cowswap Maneuver

The post Ethereum Foundation Converts 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins in a $4.46M Cowswap Maneuver appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This week, the Ethereum Foundation decided to mix things up, cashing out 1,000 ether for stablecoins through Cowswap to bankroll research, development, and grants. The foundation pulled off the swaps over the past day, slicing the conversions into four clean, calculated transactions. Ethereum Foundation Turns $4.46M in ETH Into Stablecoins On Friday, the Ethereum Foundation […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ethereum-foundation-converts-1000-eth-to-stablecoins-in-a-4-46m-cowswap-maneuver/
Ethereum
ETH$4,490.14-0.73%
2025/10/05
MoonBull Named Best Crypto in October With 11,800% ROI Potential as WLFI Expands and Polkadot Pushes pUSD

MoonBull Stage 4 presale hits $220K with 11,800% ROI potential, making it the best crypto in October as World Liberty and Polkadot advance.
2025/10/05
TRON Price Remains Stable At $0.34

The post TRON Price Remains Stable At $0.34 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 04, 2025 at 18:09 // Price TRON (TRX) is trading sideways, remaining below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term forecast: ranging Since September 12, the cryptocurrency has traded above the $0.33 support level and below the moving average lines, with resistance at $0.36. On October 1, buyers attempted to push the price above the moving average lines but became trapped between them. If the bulls break above the 50-day SMA, TRON could reach a high of $0.36. Conversely, if the bears break below the 21-day SMA support, TRON may fall to a low of $0.33. TRON is currently at $0.34. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50  Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10 TRON indicator analysis After a false breakout, the price bars are positioned between the horizontal moving average lines. Doji candlesticks dominate the price movement pattern. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are above the horizontal moving average lines, indicating a sideways trend. TRX/USD daily chart – October 3, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON’s price remains in a sideways trend, trading above the $0.33 support but below the $0.35 barrier. The price bars are above the moving average lines, but the upward movement has been capped by the $0.345 barrier. The price has remained steady, influenced by the presence of Doji candlesticks. TRX/USD 4-hour chart – October 3, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed…
2025/10/05
BNB Gains Momentum Over XRP in the Crypto Battle

BNB outpaces XRP in value, reopening the "flippening" discussion. Momentum favors BNB, but XRP's ETF approval might change market dynamics. Continue Reading:BNB Gains Momentum Over XRP in the Crypto Battle The post BNB Gains Momentum Over XRP in the Crypto Battle appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/10/05
‘Wayward’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show

The post ‘Wayward’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It had an impressive run on top, but now the time has come for Wayward to take a bow and head down the list, its season 2 hopes up in the air, despite being a miniseries. Now, a new show has replaced it, and it’s not that much of a surprise. That would be Ryan Murphy’s Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the tale of the 1950s killer, whose horrible crimes inspired such movies and Psycho, Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Silence of the Lambs. The Ed Gein Story has instantly debuted at #1, and we will see if it lands on the trajectory of Ryan Murphy’s original Monster story, Dahmer, which remains one of the most-watched Netflix series in history. That was not the case with the second entry, Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but that may change given that he’s now covering the most notorious serial killer of the last century. The show is reviewing poorly, just a 42% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 62% from fans. That said, this is sort of par for the course for this series. Dahmer had a 57% and the Menendez story had a 45%. So this is the lowest, perhaps, but they’re all low. It remains to be seen if this will attract a ton of controversy like the other two. The crimes are so old that it doesn’t seem likely that will be the case. I’m almost done with the series now, and I was taken off guard by the “smol bean” Gein, played by Charlie Hunnam, who comes off as extremely kind and gentle, even when he’s skinning people or making bowls out of their skulls. It’s a strange effect. As for Wayward, while yes, it’s a miniseries, because it has performed well, there is talk of…
2025/10/05
When Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Coming To Streaming?

The post When Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Coming To Streaming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in “The Smashing Machine.” A24 The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr, is new in theaters. How soon will it be available to watch at home? Directed by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), The Smashing Machine was released in theaters on Friday. The film follows Kerr’s life and career from 1997 to 2000, when mixed martial arts and the UFC were on the cusp of gaining worldwide popularity. Forbes‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers The Smashing Machine also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr’s girlfriend, Dawn Staples, and MMA great Ryan Bader as UFC legend Mark Coleman. MMA icon Bas Rutten also stars as himself in The Smashing Machine, as he trains Kerr as he begins to mount a comeback following a battle with an addiction to opioids. Right now, the only way you can see The Smashing Machine is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. When The Smashing Machine comes to the home entertainment marketplace, it will first be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand. The Smashing Machine is an A24 film, which typically has a month window between the time the studio releases its films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD. Forbes‘Freakier Friday’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers For example, A24’s Death of a Unicorn, starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, arrived on PVOD on April 29, just over a month after its theatrical release on March 28. In addition, Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins, arrived on PVOD on July 1, just over a month after its May 30 theatrical release. More recently, A24’s Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, arrived on PVOD on Aug. 12, about three…
2025/10/05
Stripe’s USDC Transfers Exceed $100 Million on Polygon, Base, Ethereum

The post Stripe’s USDC Transfers Exceed $100 Million on Polygon, Base, Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stripe hits $100 million in USDC transfers across Polygon, Ethereum, Base More and more corporations join stablecoin race Stripe, a leading global fintech company, hit an all-time high in USDC stablecoin transfers. In September 2025 alone, the platform processed over $17 million in USDC via three blockchains, with Polygon (POL) outshining Ethereum (ETH). Stripe hits $100 million in USDC transfers across Polygon, Ethereum, Base Stripe’s Global Financial Accounts service eclipsed a cumulative $100 million in transfers via the USDC stablecoin. This massive amount was processed on three blockchains: Polygon (POL), Ethereum (ETH) and Base. Such results were shared by Alex Obchakevich, seasoned cryptocurrency researcher and investor, with his 64.5K followers on X yesterday, Oct. 3, 2025. In September 2025, the platform set a new all-time high in terms of stablecoin rails’ usage. Stripe transmitted $17 million in USDC coins. Since May 2025, Polygon (POL) has been processing more value than Ethereum (ETH), the Dune dashboard by Obchakevich says. In total, Polygon (POL) was responsible for $51 million in equivalent, Ethereum (ETH) processed $48 million, while Base totaled $3 million. The service is available in over 100 countries and territories globally. Paxos, a U.S. fintech heavyweight, is handling the technical side of the integration. More and more corporations join stablecoin race In 2025, more and more Web2 digital payment systems are exploring the opportunities of stablecoins. Last week, PayPal launched Aave incentives for its PYUSD stablecoin. As covered by U.Today previously, Ripple president Monica Long named TradFis integrating stablecoins as one of the hottest trends of 2025. You Might Also Like While such integrations are associated with some technical and regulatory challenges, they definitely contribute to the adoption of stablecoins. The aggregated supply of stablecoins is sitting at $310 billion as of press time. Source: https://u.today/stripes-usdc-transfers-exceed-100-million-on-polygon-base-ethereum
2025/10/05
Bitcoin ETFs recorded $3.24 billion in net inflows this week, marking the largest weekly inflow of 2025

A recent surge in spot Bitcoin ETF inflows has pushed the price of Bitcoin closer to its last known all-time high as institutions start off October with intense buying ahead of what the general timeline is predicting will be an up only month.  The increased Bitcoin ETF inflows, as the U.S. government remains shut down, have led analysts to note the diversion of funds into safe-haven alternatives like Bitcoin and gold, with the latter setting all-time high prices during the week. Bitcoin ETF inflows reach 2025 high According to data from SosoValue, Bitcoin ETFs attracted $3.24 billion in net inflows this week. It is their largest weekly inflow since the year began and is also their second-largest weekly haul since they launched last year. Bitcoin ETFs posted their strongest week in 2025 in the first week of the U.S. government’s shutdown. Source: SoSoValue The Bitcoin ETFs saw $3.24 billion in weekly inflows between Monday and Friday this week, with Friday’s net inflow of $985 million being the second-largest daily inflow, second only to the $987 million they poured in on January 6. This reversed the $902 million outflow from the previous week and pushed four-week inflows close to $4 billion. The record Bitcoin ETFs’ weekly inflows are also happening alongside the rally in BTC’s price that kicked off the month. The price is already up over 10% this month, living up to the “Uptober” hype based on the fact that October is BTC’s second-best-performing month based on historical data. Year-to-date, Bitcoin ETFs have drawn in $23 billion of the $58 billion in total net inflows since their inception, a factor analysts claim is proof of growing institutional adoption. Aside from the increased inflow, the market also seems to be pricing in another potential Fed rate cut. BTC shines as U.S. government shutdown continues The increased ETF inflows may have triggered another rally in BTC’s price; however, the U.S. government shutdown that began on October 1, 2025, may sustain the trend for the rest of the month.  The political uncertainty that led to the government shutdown has also coincided with dollar price turbulence and talk of a capital flight as investors rush to hedge against the fall with BTC and precious metals.  Observers are now predicting a month-long rally, including JPMorgan analysts, calling out the “debasement trades,” as investors continue to move to BTC and gold to hedge against inflation and macro uncertainties, including the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.  Prediction marketplace Polymarket has suggested there is over a 60% chance that the shutdown will last 10–29 days, during which BTC will really have a chance to shine as a store of value and hedge against inflation.  On Kalshi, the current forecast implies the stoppage will last 11.1 days, up sharply in recent days as there has been no progress in negotiations happening on Capitol Hill.  The shutdown formally started early Wednesday morning following a deadlock between top Democrats and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, on a short-term deal to keep the government funded.  Government shutdowns usually last about 14 days, based on data from Bank of America going back to 1990. The S&P 500 has averaged a 1% increase during these events, but a prolonged closure this time could affect the already fragile markets. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
2025/10/05
NFT project Yuga Labs wint zaak over ApeCoin in de VS

Een federale rechter in Californië haalt een streep door de rechtszaak van investeerders tegen Yuga Labs. Volgens de rechtbank vallen de populaire Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT’s en ApeCoin niet onder de Amerikaanse effectenwet. Daarmee is een belangrijke juridische overwinning binnengehaald door het bedrijf achter één van de bekendste... Het bericht NFT project Yuga Labs wint zaak over ApeCoin in de VS verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
2025/10/05
Will CryptoAppsy Revolutionize Your Approach to Cryptocurrency?

The cryptocurrency market is a rapidly changing space where prices can fluctuate dramatically in no time. Cryptocurrency traders are familiar with the need for tools that provide swift and accurate market information to gain an advantage.Continue Reading:Will CryptoAppsy Revolutionize Your Approach to Cryptocurrency?
2025/10/05
