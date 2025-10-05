2025-10-05 Sunday

Kryptonyheter

Ta del av de hetaste kryptonyheterna och marknadsuppdateringarna
Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH for Stable Assets

The post Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH for Stable Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Big Move: Ethereum Foundation Trades $4.5M ETH for Stable Assets
Ethereum
ETH$4,490.15-0.76%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 03:36
Coinbase, Samsung Alliance Deepens: Galaxy Wallet To Allow Direct Crypto Purchase

The post Coinbase, Samsung Alliance Deepens: Galaxy Wallet To Allow Direct Crypto Purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase, Samsung Alliance Deepens: Galaxy Wallet To Allow Direct Crypto Purchase | Bitcoinist.com
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 02:36
CryptoAppsy Puts Crypto Market Mastery at Your Fingertips

CryptoAppsy delivers instant updates and tracks thousands of cryptocurrencies for informed trading. Relieves time spent monitoring multiple platforms by centralizing essential tools. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Puts Crypto Market Mastery at Your Fingertips The post CryptoAppsy Puts Crypto Market Mastery at Your Fingertips appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/05 02:29
Best Crypto Presales To Buy Today Before They Go Mainstream: Q4’s Explosive New Cryptos

Tapzi leads Q4 presales with Web3 gaming utility at $0.0035, targeting $0.01, offering 186% gains, while JBOLT, TICS, SPY, and HYPER trail as niche plays.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/05 02:06
Digital Asset Hacks Fall 37% as Million-Dollar Attacks Hit Peak

The post Digital Asset Hacks Fall 37% as Million-Dollar Attacks Hit Peak appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Oct 03, 2025 15:52 Cryptocurrency hack losses dropped 37% in Q3 2025, but September saw a record number of million-dollar attacks. Hackers shift focus from code flaws to wallet and operational vulnerabilities, posing evolving threats to digital asset platforms. The cryptocurrency industry experienced a dramatic paradox in the third quarter of 2025: while overall hack losses plummeted by 37%, September became the most dangerous month on record for high-value cyber attacks, exposing critical vulnerabilities that continue to plague digital asset platforms. Sharp Decline Masks Growing Sophistication Total losses from cryptocurrency hacks and exploits dropped to $509 million in Q3, down significantly from $803 million in the previous quarter, according to blockchain security firm CertiK. The decline represents an even more striking 70% reduction compared to the first quarter's staggering $1.7 billion in stolen funds. However, this encouraging trend masks a troubling reality: hackers are becoming more strategic and focused in their approach. September alone recorded 16 separate attacks exceeding $1 million each, setting a new monthly record that surpassed the previous high of 14 incidents recorded in March 2024. "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how cybercriminals approach cryptocurrency theft," said Dr. Marcus Chen, Director of Cybersecurity Research at Digital Asset Defense Institute. "Rather than attempting massive, high-profile heists that draw significant attention, attackers are executing more precise, mid-range operations that fly under the radar while still generating substantial returns." Centralized Exchanges Bear the Brunt The data reveals that centralized exchanges suffered the heaviest losses during the quarter, with hackers successfully stealing $182 million from these platforms. The concentration of attacks on centralized infrastructure highlights the ongoing security challenges facing traditional crypto trading venues. Decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms ranked second in terms of losses, surrendering $86 million to various exploits.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:54
A New Era of Cloud-Based Wealth: Pioneerhash Ignites a Global Investor Frenzy!

Coinstats2025/10/05 01:45
Ethereum Price: Here’s What Prevents It From Rallying

The post Ethereum Price: Here's What Prevents It From Rallying appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum's (ETH) potential to pump is capped, crypto researcher says Ethereum (ETH) inflation rate in 2025: What to know Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, might lose its opportunity to pump as it fails to become a "store of value" instrument. The acceleration of ETH burn process might help the oldest programmable blockchain to reclaim its status. Ethereum's (ETH) potential to pump is capped, crypto researcher says Ethereum (ETH) fails to be accepted as a "store of value," which, in turn, prevents it from pumping. Without the "SoV premium," other catalysts are not powerful enough to change the status quo, cryptocurrency researcher Ignas (@DefiIgnas) shared in an X post today, Oct. 4, 2025. Narratives like real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and stablecoins can even "backfire" for Ethereum's (ETH) adoption and attractiveness as there are more blockchains tailored for privacy-focused use cases with low fees and fast transaction confirmation. The silver lining is that alternative L1s — blockchains running on non-EVM virtual machines — lack even the potential of store of value as none of them can compete with Ethereum's decentralization metrics and neutrality. By contrast, native yield mechanisms and its own DeFi ecosystem are two key pillars of Ethereum's (ETH) potential. At the same time, to realize them, Ethereum (ETH) should increase its burn rate to become deflationary again: So if you buy and hold $ETH now, you should believe that Ethereum will find a way to tax…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:45
Crypto News: Bankman-Fried’s Biggest Mistake: Handing FTX to New CEO

Sam Bankman-Fried acknowledges that his most significant error was that he had given FTX to the new CEO prior to bankruptcy, and he had no final opportunity to. The disgraced founder of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, says that his biggest mistake was the one that sent him the reins of the crypto exchange to the new […] The post Crypto News: Bankman-Fried's Biggest Mistake: Handing FTX to New CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/05 01:30
Tether Gold Nears $1.5 Billion After Tokenized Treasury Move

Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold's market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether's XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token's total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. The token's market value rise mirrors gold's record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world's 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether's ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt's market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether's XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired an 8.1% equity stake in the company. By September, the two firms had expanded their partnership to improve access to XAUt through collateralized lending and vault services across major financial centers. These arrangements allow investors to redeem tokens directly for physical gold bars, reinforcing the token's real-world value proposition. Moreover, Tether has also diversified deeper into the gold industry by investing in mining and royalty companies. The firm has invested over $200 million in Toronto-listed Elemental Altus and is reportedly in talks with other global mining and royalty groups. Collectively, these initiatives mark one of Tether's boldest strategic shifts since it established dominance in the stablecoin sector. As CEO Paolo Ardoino often emphasizes, Bitcoin, gold, and land remain the company's ultimate hedges "against incoming darker times." As of June, the firm held over $8.7 billion worth of gold on its balance sheet.
Coinstats2025/10/05 00:55
Turning $200 into $5,000 with Solana is over; here’s the best crypto for 2025

Coinstats2025/10/05 00:54
