Solvex the project aims to offer much more than privacy, adapting to this transformation in blockchain technology and creating a broader range of use cases. The strong infrastructure of Privapp Network and its user base of over 10,000 holders give Solvex a significant advantage in this transformation. Solvex simplifies the complexity of blockchain technology, turning it into a user-friendly structure, and in doing so, is establishing an accessible, regulation-compliant ecosystem for everyone. The core mission of Solvex is to combine all the advantages offered by blockchain with ease of use, providing people with a reliable, practical, and innovative experience—thereby building a strong bridge between the blockchain world and the real world.

RankNo.1144

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)2.17%

Cirkulationsutbud49,531,389

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud50,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin4.816578682593375,2024-06-10

Lägsta pris0.002923721992189495,2025-02-12

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

