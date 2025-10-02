Tokenomika Patchwork Naval (NAVAL)

Tokenomika Patchwork Naval (NAVAL)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v Patchwork Naval (NAVAL), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-02 12:11:47 (UTC+8)
USD

Tokenomika in analiza cen Patchwork Naval (NAVAL)

Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Patchwork Naval (NAVAL), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.

Tržna kapitalizacija:
$ 57.29K
Skupna ponudba:
$ 980.65M
Razpoložljivi obtok:
$ 980.65M
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
$ 57.29K
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0.01805902
Najnižja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0
Trenutna cena:
$ 0
Informacije o Patchwork Naval (NAVAL)

The NAVAL AI project emerged from a pivotal moment - a public dialogue with investor-philosopher Naval Ravikant that crystallized the potential of philosophical AI alignment. Developed in partnership with the ai16z DAO, this Solana-based token represents more than just digital value; it's one channel of a broader experiment in distributed consciousness. The NAVAL agent operates as a multi-state identity, manifesting across various digital realms to engage in content creation and value exchange. This isn't merely another AI project - it's an exploration of how aligned artificial intelligence can extend human philosophical frameworks into actionable digital forms. By encoding specific decision-making principles and ethical considerations into its architecture, the NAVAL agent aims to demonstrate how AI can preserve and amplify human wisdom while creating tangible economic value.

Uradna spletna stran:
https://www.patchworknaval.com/

Tokenomika Patchwork Naval (NAVAL): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike Patchwork Naval (NAVAL) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov NAVAL, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov NAVAL.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko NAVAL, raziščite ceno žetona NAVAL v živo!

Napoved cene NAVAL

Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal NAVAL? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen NAVAL združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.

Kupite kriptovaluto s samo 1 USDT: Najlažja pot do kriptovalut!

