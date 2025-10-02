Tokenomika Toshi (TOSHI)

Tokenomika Toshi (TOSHI)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v Toshi (TOSHI), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-02 02:07:04 (UTC+8)
USD

Tokenomika in analiza cen Toshi (TOSHI)

Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Toshi (TOSHI), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.

Tržna kapitalizacija:
$ 318.20M
$ 318.20M$ 318.20M
Skupna ponudba:
$ 420.69B
$ 420.69B$ 420.69B
Razpoložljivi obtok:
$ 420.68B
$ 420.68B$ 420.68B
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
$ 318.21M
$ 318.21M$ 318.21M
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0.0023138
$ 0.0023138$ 0.0023138
Najnižja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 0.000000007906195303
$ 0.000000007906195303$ 0.000000007906195303
Trenutna cena:
$ 0.0007564
$ 0.0007564$ 0.0007564

Informacije o Toshi (TOSHI)

Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.

Uradna spletna stran:
https://www.toshithecat.com/
Raziskovalec blokov:
https://basescan.org/token/0xac1bd2486aaf3b5c0fc3fd868558b082a531b2b4

Poglobljena struktura žetona Toshi (TOSHI)

Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov TOSHI. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Toshi is a memecoin and protocol on the Base blockchain, designed to provide open-source, permissionless tools for creators and developers. Its token economics are highly flexible, as the Toshi platform enables the creation of various token types and launch modes. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Toshi’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Toshi’s Token Launcher allows users to create different types of tokens on the Base blockchain, each with customizable parameters:

  • Standard Token: Basic ERC-20 token for fungible assets.
  • Baby Token: Community-driven, deflationary (burns a percentage of each transaction).
  • Liquidity Token: Designed for DEX liquidity, with customizable tax and liquidity allocations.

Required fields for issuance include:

  • Name, Symbol, Decimals (up to 18), and Total Supply.
  • For Baby and Liquidity tokens: additional fields like reward token address, marketing wallet, token rewards %, liquidity %, charity wallet, and charity %.

Launch Modes for token distribution:

  • Native Presale (ETH)
  • Native Fair Launch (ETH)
  • USDC Presale
  • USDC Fair Launch

Each mode supports different fundraising and distribution strategies, with parameters for soft/hard caps, min/max buy, start/end times, and liquidity lock duration.

Allocation Mechanism

Token allocation is determined at creation and can be tailored to project needs. Typical allocation fields include:

Allocation CategoryDescription/Mechanism
TeamNumber of tokens reserved for the team (set at launch)
Liquidity% of tokens allocated to liquidity pools (cannot exceed 25% with other allocations)
Rewards% of tokens for community or user rewards (configurable for Baby tokens)
Marketing/CharityWallets and % for marketing or charity (optional, with validation rules)
Presale/Fair LaunchTokens available for public sale or fair launch (set at launch)

Note: The sum of certain allocations (e.g., liquidity, rewards, marketing) is capped to ensure no single category dominates the supply.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Toshi tokens are designed for broad utility within the Base ecosystem:

  • Utility: Used for platform/app tokens, in-game currencies, tokenized shares/bonds, and DEX liquidity.
  • Incentives: Projects can set up reward mechanisms (e.g., Baby tokens distribute rewards, burn supply, or allocate to charity).
  • Airdrops & Migrations: The Multisender tool enables efficient airdrops and token migrations to thousands of addresses.
  • Launchpad: Projects can raise funds and distribute tokens transparently via presale or fair launch modes.

Incentive Example Table:

MechanismDescription
Deflationary BurnBaby tokens burn a % of each transaction, reducing supply
RewardsA % of transactions can be distributed as rewards to holders or stakers
Liquidity FeesLiquidity tokens can allocate a % of supply to DEX pools, earning fees
No TaxToshi is currently a 0-tax token, as voted by the community (MeowDAO)

Locking Mechanism

Toshi provides a Locker tool for secure token and liquidity locking:

  • Types of Locks: Standard tokens, liquidity tokens (V2/V3), and NFT-based LP tokens.
  • Process:
    1. Select lock type (token, liquidity, or V3).
    2. Enter token address, beneficiary, amount, and unlock time.
    3. Approve and submit the lock transaction.
  • Use Cases: Investor assurance, liquidity management, milestone-based locks.

Key Features:

  • Proof of security for investors.
  • Flexible lock durations and beneficiary assignment.
  • Verifiable on-chain evidence of locked tokens.

Unlocking Time

  • Unlocking is customizable: The unlock time is set during the locking process and can be tailored to project milestones or vesting schedules.
  • Withdrawal: Only the designated beneficiary can withdraw tokens after the unlock time has passed.
  • Vesting: For presales/fair launches, vesting details (cliff, rate, intervals, duration) can be specified, but are optional and project-dependent.

Summary Table

AspectMechanism/Details
IssuanceToken Launcher (Standard, Baby, Liquidity tokens); customizable supply and parameters
AllocationTeam, liquidity, rewards, marketing, charity, presale/fair launch; allocation caps enforced
Usage/IncentivesPlatform/app utility, DEX liquidity, rewards, deflationary burn, airdrops, 0-tax (community vote)
LockingLocker tool for standard/liquidity tokens; flexible lock types and durations
UnlockingCustom unlock time; vesting optional; withdrawal by beneficiary after unlock time

Additional Notes

  • No fixed global vesting or allocation schedule: Each token/project on Toshi can define its own economics at launch.
  • Community Governance: Toshi’s tax status and other parameters can be changed via community votes (e.g., MeowDAO).
  • Transparency: All token creation, locking, and launch parameters are on-chain and verifiable.

For more details, refer to the official Toshi documentation:

  • Token Types
  • Locker
  • Launchpad
  • MeowDAO Vote for 0 Tax

Implications and Analysis

Toshi’s token economics are highly modular, supporting a wide range of project needs and community-driven governance. This flexibility allows for innovative incentive structures, but also places responsibility on project creators to design fair and sustainable tokenomics. The built-in tools for locking and vesting help build trust, while the 0-tax status and open governance reflect a strong community orientation. However, the lack of a standardized allocation or vesting schedule means due diligence is essential for each Toshi-based project.

Tokenomika Toshi (TOSHI): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike Toshi (TOSHI) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov TOSHI, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov TOSHI.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko TOSHI, raziščite ceno žetona TOSHI v živo!

Kako kupiti TOSHI

Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Toshi (TOSHI)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa TOSHI, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.

Zgodovina cen Toshi (TOSHI)

Analiza zgodovine cen TOSHI pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.

Napoved cene TOSHI

Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal TOSHI? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen TOSHI združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.

Zakaj izbrati MEXC?

MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.

Več kot 4,000 trgovalnih parov na trgih spot in terminskih pogodb
Najhitrejše kotacije žetonov med borzami CEX
#1 likvidnost v panogi
Najnižje pristojbine, podprte s storitvami za stranke 24 ur na dan, 7 dni v tednu
Preglednost nad 100-% rezerv žetonov za sredstva uporabnikov
Izjemno nizke vstopne ovire: nakup kriptovalut z le 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Kupite kriptovaluto s samo 1 USDT: Najlažja pot do kriptovalut!

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.

Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti