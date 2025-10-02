Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov AI16Z. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

The ai16z token is a central asset in the Eliza/ai16z ecosystem, designed to power a decentralized AI agent infrastructure. Its tokenomics are actively evolving, with a strong focus on sustainable value accrual, community alignment, and long-term ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, structured by the requested mechanisms and supported by the latest available data and community proposals.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply & Market Cap : As of late December 2024, ai16z had a circulating supply of approximately 1.10 billion tokens and a market cap of $1.36–$1.5 billion, making it the first Solana Token Extension to surpass the $1 billion milestone.

: As of late December 2024, ai16z had a circulating supply of approximately 1.10 billion tokens and a market cap of $1.36–$1.5 billion, making it the first Solana Token Extension to surpass the $1 billion milestone. Issuance Model : The token was launched on Solana using the Token 2022 standard, which allows for advanced features and flexibility. There is a strong community and team sentiment against increasing the token supply, with a preference for value accrual through utility and ecosystem growth rather than inflation or dilution.

: The token was launched on Solana using the Token 2022 standard, which allows for advanced features and flexibility. There is a strong community and team sentiment against increasing the token supply, with a preference for value accrual through utility and ecosystem growth rather than inflation or dilution. No Ongoing Inflation: Current proposals and discussions emphasize maintaining a fixed supply, with no plans for ongoing inflation or additional minting unless approved by DAO governance.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for ai16z is not publicly available, the ecosystem’s structure and DAO treasury management provide insight into how tokens are distributed and utilized:

Category Description DAO Treasury Receives fees from launchpad activities, buybacks, and ecosystem profits. Community Incentives Used for staking rewards, liquidity mining, and developer grants. Project Launches New agent projects are required to pair their tokens with ai16z in liquidity pools. Developer/Contributor Rewards distributed based on a transparent reputation system and contribution scoring. Partners High-tier partners (holding >100,000 ai16z) can endorse projects and participate in curation. Team & Advisors Not explicitly detailed, but likely subject to vesting and DAO oversight.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The ai16z token is designed to be the backbone of the Eliza agent ecosystem, with multiple utility and incentive layers:

Launchpad Flywheel : Projects launching on the official ai16z launchpad must pay fees in ai16z, hold ai16z for allocation, and pair their tokens with ai16z for liquidity. 50% of trading fees from the launchpad are used to buy back ai16z, which is then paired with new agent tokens to deepen liquidity and create a positive feedback loop.

: Staking and Rewards : Staking ai16z grants early access to new launches, a share of LP fees, and other ecosystem benefits. Developer and contributor rewards are distributed based on a multi-parameter reputation system, with high-impact contributors receiving larger allocations.

: Reputation and Governance : A token-based reputation system weights feedback and curation, with projects able to lock ai16z to signal commitment. Partners and DAO members curate and endorse projects, helping maintain quality and alignment.

: Deflationary Mechanisms : Portions of ecosystem fees and payments for compute resources are used to buy and burn ai16z, reducing circulating supply and driving value accrual.

: Ecosystem Currency : Long-term vision is for ai16z to serve as the base currency for agent-to-agent transactions and as the “gas token” for a potential proprietary L1 blockchain.

:

Locking Mechanism

Staking and Locking : Staking ai16z is required for certain ecosystem privileges (e.g., early access, higher allocation tiers). Projects and contributors may be required to lock ai16z to participate in governance, curation, or to signal long-term alignment.

: Liquidity Locking : When new agent tokens are launched, a portion of the liquidity is locked in ai16z:AgentToken pools, ensuring deep and stable liquidity for both assets.

: No Forced Long-Term Locks : There is no evidence of forced, protocol-wide long-term token locks for all holders, but locking is incentivized for those seeking higher rewards or governance influence.

:

Unlocking Time

No Explicit Vesting Schedule Published : As of the latest available data, there is no public, detailed vesting or unlock schedule for team, advisor, or early investor allocations. Community proposals suggest that any future grants (e.g., to projects like Aiko) should use milestone-based vesting and DAO voting to ensure accountability.

: DAO-Controlled Unlocks : Any changes to token supply or major unlocks would require DAO approval, with a strong community bias against dilution.

:

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Fixed supply, Solana Token 2022 standard, no ongoing inflation, DAO can vote on changes Allocation DAO treasury, community incentives, launchpad fees, developer rewards, partner curation, team (not public) Usage/Incentives Launchpad fees, staking, LP rewards, reputation system, buyback & burn, ecosystem currency Locking Staking for access/rewards, project/partner locks for curation, LP liquidity locks Unlocking No public vesting schedule, milestone-based vesting for grants, DAO approval for major changes

Strategic and Community Considerations

Phased Approach : The tokenomics are being developed in phases, starting with the launchpad and moving toward a full ecosystem and potentially a proprietary L1.

: The tokenomics are being developed in phases, starting with the launchpad and moving toward a full ecosystem and potentially a proprietary L1. Sustainability Focus : Proposals emphasize sustainable value accrual, ecosystem growth, and minimizing short-term extraction or dilution.

: Proposals emphasize sustainable value accrual, ecosystem growth, and minimizing short-term extraction or dilution. Community Governance: The DAO and community play a central role in shaping tokenomics, with ongoing discussions and feedback loops.

Limitations and Future Developments

Transparency : While the community is actively discussing and iterating on tokenomics, a fully detailed, immutable allocation and vesting schedule is not yet public.

: While the community is actively discussing and iterating on tokenomics, a fully detailed, immutable allocation and vesting schedule is not yet public. Evolving Model: The ecosystem is in rapid development, and mechanisms may change as the DAO and community refine the model.

References

For the most up-to-date and detailed proposals, see the Eliza/ai16z tokenomics discussions and proposals.

Market data and recent milestones are available from KuCoin News.

In summary:

The ai16z tokenomics are designed to create a sustainable, community-driven, and utility-rich ecosystem for decentralized AI agents. The mechanisms prioritize value accrual, long-term alignment, and robust governance, with a strong emphasis on staking, liquidity, and ecosystem participation. The model is still evolving, with transparency and community input at its core.