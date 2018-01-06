KIN

Kin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

Ime in priimekKIN

UvrstitevNo.1325

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok2,757,861,681,637.17

Največja ponudba2,757,861,681,637.17

Skupna ponudba2,757,861,681,637.17

Hitrost kroženja1%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.001493489951826632,2018-01-06

Najnižja cena0.000001771324756763,2025-05-31

Javna veriga blokovSOL

UvodKin is a cryptocurrency used for microtransactions in consumer apps. Millions of people are earning and spending Kin across an ecosystem of numerous apps, making it the most used cryptocurrency by mainstream consumers. Developers can add Kin to their existing consumer apps with a few lines of code, instantly unlocking Kin experiences for their users. Developers are compensated through the Kin Rewards Engine which is similar to the Bitcoin Block Reward, except it pays developers for getting their users to earn and spend Kin. The apps that have integrated Kin are a mix of social apps, content platforms, and games. Users are spending Kin on content, tipping creators, and buying in-game items, and they are earning Kin by watching ads or filling out surveys. Kin is a growing mini economy in the digital world where everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions.

Panoga

Družbeni mediji

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOmejitev odgovornosti: Podatke zagotavlja cmc in se ne smejo obravnavati kot naložbeni nasveti.