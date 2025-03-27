WAL

Walrus is a decentralized data storage network for data and rich media content such as large text files, videos, images, and audio. Unlike traditional cloud storage systems that rely on storing full copies of data in centralized servers, Walrus splits data into small pieces and distributes them across multiple nodes globally. By decentralizing this way, Walrus ensures the data remains available quickly, even in the face of failure; if parts of the network go offline, the system can still retrieve complete data.

MenoWAL

PozíciaNo.99

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0001%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)1.84%

Počet coinov v obehu1,315,416,667

Max. počet coinov v obehu5,000,000,000

Celková ponuka5,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.263%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.8742222240859585,2025-03-27

Najnižšia cena0.35568715943995327,2025-03-27

Verejný blockchainSUI

Sektor

Sociálne siete

