Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

PozíciaNo.72

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0003%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)1.89%

Počet coinov v obehu1,841,869,206.3898141

Max. počet coinov v obehu2,000,000,000

Celková ponuka2,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.9209%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum9.49739338704633,2021-11-26

Najnižšia cena0,2021-11-05

Verejný blockchainETH

