FET

Fetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

MenoFET

PozíciaNo.47

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0005%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)6.94%

Počet coinov v obehu2,395,026,208.393348

Max. počet coinov v obehu2,719,493,897

Celková ponuka2,714,493,896.672

Rýchlosť obehu0.8806%

Dátum vydania2019-02-25 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.0867 USDT

Celkové maximum3.474265080421965,2024-03-28

Najnižšia cena0.00827034467596,2020-03-13

Verejný blockchainETH

ÚvodFetch.AI ("the Project") brings together machine learning ("ML"), artificial intelligence ("AI"), multi-agent systems and decentralized ledger technology to create an economic internet — an environment where digital representatives of the economy's moving parts (such as data, hardware, services, people and infrastructure) can get useful work done through effective introductions and predictions These agents can be thought of as digital entities: life-forms that are able to make decisions on their own behalf as well as on behalf of their stakeholders (individuals, private enterprises and governments for example). Fetch.AI's digital world is exposed to agents via its Open Economic Framework (OEF) and is underpinned by unique smart ledger technology to deliver high performance, low cost transactions. The ledger delivers useful proof-of-work that builds market intelligence and trust over time — growing the value of the network as it is used. Fetch.AI can be neatly interfaced to existing systems with minimal effort, allowing it to take advantage of the old economy whilst building the new: plug existing data in to Fetch.AI and watch markets spontaneously form from the bottom up.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.