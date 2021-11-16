DMTR
Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.
MenoDMTR
PozíciaNo.1088
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.05%
Počet coinov v obehu486,503,181.51344335
Max. počet coinov v obehu0
Celková ponuka527,018,673
Rýchlosť obehu%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum6.605485894378385,2021-11-16
Najnižšia cena0.002640306614176698,2022-12-28
Verejný blockchainETH
ÚvodDimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.
Sektor
Sociálne siete
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.