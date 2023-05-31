CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

MenoCRETA

PozíciaNo.1489

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%

Počet coinov v obehu1,466,307,454

Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Celková ponuka10,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.1466%

Dátum vydania--

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Najnižšia cena0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Verejný blockchainMATIC

Sektor

Sociálne siete

