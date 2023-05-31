CRETA
Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.
PozíciaNo.1489
Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00
Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00
Podiel na trhu%
Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.01%
Počet coinov v obehu1,466,307,454
Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000
Celková ponuka10,000,000,000
Rýchlosť obehu0.1466%
Dátum vydania--
Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--
Celkové maximum2.382079672694401,2023-05-31
Najnižšia cena0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25
Verejný blockchainMATIC
