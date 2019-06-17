ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

MenoALGO

PozíciaNo.53

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu0.0005%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)1.06%

Počet coinov v obehu8,609,402,848.992004

Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Celková ponuka10,000,000,000

Rýchlosť obehu0.8609%

Dátum vydania2019-06-17 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané0.05 USDT

Celkové maximum3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Najnižšia cena0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Verejný blockchainALGO

ÚvodAlgorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Sektor

Sociálne siete

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.