Founded in Singapore in 2018, Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a payment solutions provider that seamlessly connects fiat and crypto economies for global consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions. It provides online and offline merchants with convenient acceptance of both fiat and crypto, enables easy onboarding to blockchain ecosystems, and makes web3 services highly accessible. Today, Alchemy Pay is supported in over 70 countries with 300 payment channels, has touchpoints with more than 2 million merchants through partnerships with industry leaders such as Binance, Shopify, NIUM, and QFPay. Alchemy Pay’s token, ACH, is an ERC20 native to the Ethereum blockchain.

PozíciaNo.196

Trhová kapitalizácia$0.00

Plne zriedená trhová hodnota$0.00

Podiel na trhu%

Objem obchodovania/trhová kapitalizácia (24 h)0.21%

Počet coinov v obehu9,075,718,399.519175

Max. počet coinov v obehu10,000,000,000

Celková ponuka9,999,999,999.999989

Rýchlosť obehu0.9075%

Dátum vydania2020-09-07 00:00:00

Cena, za ktorú bolo aktívum prvýkrát vydané--

Celkové maximum0.19750365,2021-08-06

Najnižšia cena0.00133775,2021-07-20

Verejný blockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceOdmietnutie zodpovednosti: Údaje, ktoré poskytuje cmc a ktoré by sa nemali považovať za investičné poradenstvo.