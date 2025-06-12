BeFaster Holder Token ලාංඡනය

BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) හි අද සජීවී මිල 0.00282988 USDවේ. එහි වර්තමාන වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම $ 842.47K USD වේ. BFHT සිටUSD වෙත මිල තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන වේ.
ප්‍රධාන BeFaster Holder Token වෙළඳපල කාර්ය සාධනය:
- 24 පැය වෙළඳ පරිමාව-- USDවේ
- BeFaster Holder Token දවස තුළ මිල වෙනස +0.84%වේ
- එයට 297.70M USD ක සංසරණ සැපයුමක් ඇත

MEXC හි USDමිල වෙත BFHTහි තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල යාවත්කාලීන ලබා ගන්න. නවතම දත්ත සහ වෙළඳපල විශ්ලේෂණය සමඟ දැනුවත්ව සිටින්න. වේගවත් ක්‍රිප්ටෝ මුදල් වෙළඳපොලේ බුද්ධිමත් වෙළඳ තීරණ ගැනීම සඳහා එය අත්‍යවශ්‍ය වේ. MEXC යනු නිවැරදි BFHTමිල තොරතුරු සඳහා ඔබේ වැදගත් වේදිකාවයි.

USDහි BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) මිල කාර්ය සාධනය

අද දිනය තුළ, BeFaster Holder Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, BeFaster Holder Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ -0.0001375664 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, BeFaster Holder Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0003690355 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, BeFaster Holder Tokenහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ +0.0000105809943819255 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0+0.84%
දින 30 යි$ -0.0001375664-4.86%
දින 60 යි$ +0.0003690355+13.04%
දින 90 යි$ +0.0000105809943819255+0.38%

BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) මිල විශ්ලේෂණය

BeFaster Holder Tokenහි නවතම මිල විශ්ලේෂණය සොයා ගන්න: පැය 24 පහළ සහ ඉහළ, ATH සහ දෛනික වෙනස්කම්:

$ 0.00278023
$ 0.00278023$ 0.00278023

$ 0.00283029
$ 0.00283029$ 0.00283029

$ 0.03788546
$ 0.03788546$ 0.03788546

+0.22%

+0.84%

+2.86%

BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

වෙළඳපොළ සංඛ්‍යාලේඛන තුලට කිමිදෙන්න: වෙළෙඳපොළ වටිනාකම, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ සැපයුම:

$ 842.47K
$ 842.47K$ 842.47K

--
----

297.70M
297.70M 297.70M

BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) යනු කුමක්ද

BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it. The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future. BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards. Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins. The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground. The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.

BFHT දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

1BFHT සිට VNDවෙත
74.4682922
1BFHT සිට AUDවෙත
A$0.0043297164
1BFHT සිට GBPවෙත
0.0020658124
1BFHT සිට EURවෙත
0.0024336968
1BFHT සිට USDවෙත
$0.00282988
1BFHT සිට MYRවෙත
RM0.0119703924
1BFHT සිට TRYවෙත
0.1108463996
1BFHT සිට JPYවෙත
¥0.4078140068
1BFHT සිට RUBවෙත
0.22497546
1BFHT සිට INRවෙත
0.2421528316
1BFHT සිට IDRවෙත
Rp45.6432194164
1BFHT සිට KRWවෙත
3.8712192424
1BFHT සිට PHPවෙත
0.1581619932
1BFHT සිට EGPවෙත
￡E.0.14007906
1BFHT සිට BRLවෙත
R$0.0156492364
1BFHT සිට CADවෙත
C$0.0038486368
1BFHT සිට BDTවෙත
0.3459245312
1BFHT සිට NGNවෙත
4.3603640004
1BFHT සිට UAHවෙත
0.1174966176
1BFHT සිට VESවෙත
Bs0.28015812
1BFHT සිට PKRවෙත
Rs0.7989317216
1BFHT සිට KZTවෙත
1.4415974696
1BFHT සිට THBවෙත
฿0.0920842952
1BFHT සිට TWDවෙත
NT$0.0844436192
1BFHT සිට AEDවෙත
د.إ0.0103856596
1BFHT සිට CHFවෙත
Fr0.0022922028
1BFHT සිට HKDවෙත
HK$0.0221862592
1BFHT සිට MADවෙත
.د.م0.0258085056
1BFHT සිට MXNවෙත
$0.053484732