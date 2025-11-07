හුවමාරුවDEX+
සජීවී aster dog සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. ADOG සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි ADOG මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.සජීවී aster dog සඳහා අද මිල 0 USD කි. ADOG සිට USD මිල යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්, සජීවී ප්‍රස්ථාර, වෙළඳපල සීමාව, පැය 24 පරිමාව සහ තවත් දේ තත්‍ය කාලීනව නිරීක්ෂණය කරන්න. දැන් MEXC හි ADOG මිල ප්‍රවණතාවය පහසුවෙන් ගවේෂණය කරන්න.

ADOG ගැන වැඩි විස්තර

ADOG මිල තොරතුරු

ADOG යනු කුමක්ද

ADOG නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

ADOG ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

ADOG මිල පුරෝකථනය

aster dog ලාංඡනය

aster dog මිල (ADOG)

ලැයිස්තුගත නොකළ

1 ADOG සිට USD සජීවී මිල:

$0.00047645
$0.00047645$0.00047645
-3.30%1D
mexc
USD
aster dog (ADOG) සජීවී මිල සටහන
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 15:37:51 (UTC+8)

aster dog (ADOG) මිල තොරතුරු (USD)

පැය 24 මිල වෙනස්වීම් පරාසය:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
පැය 24 පහළ
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H ඉහළ

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00372484
$ 0.00372484$ 0.00372484

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+3.36%

-3.30%

+25.62%

+25.62%

aster dog (ADOG) තත්‍ය කාලීන මිල --. පසුගිය පැය 24 තුළ, $ 0 ක අවම අගයක් සහ $ 0 ක උපරිම අගයක් අතර ADOG වෙළඳාම් වූ අතර, එය ක්‍රියාකාරී වෙළඳපල අස්ථාවරත්වයක් පෙන්නුම් කරයි. ADOGහි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම මිල $ 0.00372484 වන අතර, එහි සර්වකාලීන අඩුම මිල $ 0 වේ.

කෙටි කාලීන කාර්ය සාධනය අනුව ADOG පසුගිය පැය තුල, +3.36% කින්, පැය 24 තුල, -3.30% කින් සහ පසුගිය දින 7 තුළ +25.62% කින් වෙනස් වී ඇත. මෙය ඔබට MEXC හි එහි නවතම මිල ප්‍රවණතා සහ වෙළඳපල ගතිකත්වයන් පිළිබඳ ඉක්මන් දළ විශ්ලේෂණයක් සපයයි.

aster dog (ADOG) වෙළඳපල තොරතුරු

$ 476.70K
$ 476.70K$ 476.70K

--
----

$ 476.70K
$ 476.70K$ 476.70K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

aster dog හි පැය 24 ක වෙළඳ පරිමාව $ 476.70K සහිතව, වත්මන් වෙළඳපල සීමාව -- වේ. මුළු සැපයුම 1.00B සමඟින් ADOG හි සංසරණ සැපයුම වන්නේ, 1000000000.0 කි. එහි සම්පූර්ණයෙන් තනුක කළ ආගණනය (FDV) වන්නේ $ 476.70K කි.

aster dog (ADOG) මිල ඉතිහාසය USD

අද දිනය තුළ, aster dogහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 30 තුළ, aster dogහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 60 තුළ, aster dogහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.
පසුගිය දින 90 තුළ, aster dogහි මිල වෙනස USDවෙත $ 0 විය.

කාල සීමාවවෙනස (USD)වෙනස (%)
අද$ 0-3.30%
දින 30 යි$ 0-62.95%
දින 60 යි$ 0--
දින 90 යි$ 0--

aster dog (ADOG) යනු කුමක්ද

Fourmeme Successfully Launches Its First Aster Trading Pair: $ADOG

In an exciting development for the crypto community, Fourmeme has successfully launched its first Aster trading pair: $ADOG. This marks a significant milestone for the project, showcasing both its commitment to innovation and its growing influence within the meme coin ecosystem. The listing of $ADOG on the Aster DEX (Decentralized Exchange) is not just a technical accomplishment—it’s a signal of growing adoption and the beginning of a new chapter for both Fourmeme and Aster.

Fourmeme, a community-driven meme token project, has been gaining attention for its unique approach to combining decentralized finance (DeFi) culture with viral internet trends. With a focus on humor, creativity, and user engagement, Fourmeme aims to stand out in the crowded meme coin space. The decision to launch $ADOG as its first trading pair on Aster reflects a strategic move to build early momentum on a fast-emerging blockchain network.

Aster, known for its speed, low transaction costs, and scalability, provides the perfect environment for a meme coin like $ADOG to thrive. The launch of the $ADOG/Aster pair allows users to trade seamlessly and with minimal fees, making it attractive for early adopters, casual traders, and the crypto-curious. It also highlights Fourmeme’s intention to build on emerging technologies rather than relying solely on legacy chains.

The $ADOG token itself is themed around the classic “doge” meme, but with a futuristic and community-oriented twist. Holders of $ADOG can expect more than just memes and speculative value. The Fourmeme roadmap includes community rewards, staking, NFT integrations, and even future utility within upcoming mini-games and metaverse experiences.

The launch has generated significant buzz on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Discord, where the Fourmeme community is actively expanding. Many see this move as the beginning of a new wave of meme-based projects that are not just for fun, but also feature serious tech and strong community values.

With this first successful trading pair, Fourmeme has proven its capability to execute on its promises. If the $ADOG launch is any indication, this is a project to watch closely as the meme coin narrative continues to evolve in Web3.

aster dog (ADOG) සම්පත්

නිල වෙබ් අඩවිය

aster dog මිල පුරෝකථනය (USD)

හෙට, ලබන සතියේ හෝ ලබන මාසයේ aster dog (ADOG) හි වටිනාකම කොපමණ USD වේද? 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — නැතහොත් මෙතැන් සිට අවුරුදු 10ක් හෝ 20ක් ඇතුළත ඔබේ aster dog (ADOG) වත්කම්වල වටිනාකම කොපමණ විය හැකිද? aster dog සඳහා කෙටි කාලීන සහ දිගු කාලීන අනාවැකි ගවේෂණය කිරීමට අපගේ මිල පුරෝකථන මෙවලම භාවිතා කරන්න.

දැන් aster dog මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න!

ADOG දේශීය මුදල් වෙත

aster dog (ADOG) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව

aster dogADOG හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම සහ වර්ධන විභවය පිළිබඳ ගැඹුරු අවබෝධයක් ලබා දිය හැකිය. ටෝකන බෙදා හරින ආකාරය සිට සැපයුම කළමනාකරණය කරන ආකාරය දක්වා, ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ව්‍යාපෘතියක ආර්ථිකයේ මූලික ව්‍යුහය හෙළිදරව් කරයි. දැන් ADOG ටෝකනයේ විස්තීර්ණ ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්‍යාව ගැන දැන ගන්න!

මිනිසුන් මෙසේද අසයි: aster dog (ADOG) පිළිබඳ වෙනත් ප්‍රශ්න

aster dog (ADOG) හි අද වටිනාකම කීයද?
නවතම වෙළඳපල දත්ත සමඟ තත්‍ය කාලීනව යාවත්කාලීන කරන ලද ADOG හි සජීවී මිල, USD වලින් 0 USD වේ.
ADOG සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල කොපමණද?
ADOG සිට USD දක්වා වත්මන් මිල $ 0 කි. නිවැරදි ටෝකන් පරිවර්තනය සඳහා MEXC පරිවර්තකය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
aster dog හි වෙළඳපල සීමාව කොපමණද?
ADOG සඳහා වෙළඳපොල සීමාව $ 476.70K USD වේ. වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව = වත්මන් මිල × සංසරණ සැපයුම. එය ටෝකනයේ මුළු වෙළඳපල වටිනාකම සහ ශ්‍රේණිගත කිරීම පෙන්නුම් කරයි.
ADOG හි සංසරණ සැපයුම කුමක්ද?
ADOG හි සංසරණ සැපයුම 1.00B USD වේ.
ADOG හි සර්වකාලීන ඉහළම (ATH) මිල කොපමණද?
0.00372484 USD ක ATH මිලක් ADOG අත්කර ගති.
ADOG හි සර්වකාලීන පහළම මිල (ATL) කොපමණද?
0 USD ක ATL මිලක් ADOG අත්කර ගති.
ADOG හි වෙළඳ පරිමාව කොපමණද?
ADOG සඳහා සජීවී පැය 24 වෙළඳ පරිමාව -- USD වේ.
මේ වසර තුලදී ADOG වඩාත් ඉහළට යයිද?
වෙළඳපල තත්ත්වයන් සහ ව්‍යාපෘති සංවර්ධනයන් මත පදනම්ව ADOG මෙම වසරේ ඉහළ යා හැකිය. වඩාත් ගැඹුරු විශ්ලේෂණයක් සඳහා ADOG මිල පුරෝකථනය පරීක්ෂා කරන්න.
පිටුව අවසන් වරට යාවත් කරන ලද්දේ: 2025-11-07 15:37:51 (UTC+8)

aster dog (ADOG) කර්මාන්තයේ වැදගත් යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්

කාලය (UTC+8)වර්ගයතොරතුරු
11-07 01:12:41කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00දාම-මත දත්ත
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15කර්මාන්ත යාවත්කාලීන
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

වියාචනය

