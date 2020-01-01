TST ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Overview

The "Test" token is a meme token created on the Solana blockchain, primarily as an experiment and not intended for serious investment or utility. Its tokenomics are extremely simple and transparent, with a focus on community-driven actions and no advanced mechanisms such as staking, rewards, or governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics based on available information.

Issuance Mechanism

Blockchain: Solana

Solana Creation Method: The token was created using the pump.fun platform, a tool for launching meme tokens on Solana.

The token was created using the pump.fun platform, a tool for launching meme tokens on Solana. Total Supply: 899,991,459 tokens

899,991,459 tokens Initial Distribution: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance.

Allocation Mechanism

Liquidity Pool (LP): The liquidity pool was burned, meaning the liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the creator.

The liquidity pool was burned, meaning the liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the creator. Freeze Revoked: The freeze authority (which could have been used to freeze tokens) was revoked, ensuring no further control by the deployer.

The freeze authority (which could have been used to freeze tokens) was revoked, ensuring no further control by the deployer. No Tax: There are no transaction taxes or fees imposed by the token contract.

There are no transaction taxes or fees imposed by the token contract. Community Actions: A notable event was the "Master Chad burn," where a community member who accidentally bought 14% of the supply burned 100 million tokens after a significant price rally.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: The token is explicitly described as "just a test" and not intended for any utility, governance, or protocol function.

The token is explicitly described as "just a test" and not intended for any utility, governance, or protocol function. No Rewards: There are no staking, yield, or incentive mechanisms. Token holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens for holding or using the token.

There are no staking, yield, or incentive mechanisms. Token holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens for holding or using the token. Speculation: The only real use is speculative trading on decentralized exchanges such as Raydium.

Locking Mechanism

No Locking: There is no formal locking or vesting mechanism for the Test token. All tokens are freely transferable from the moment of creation.

There is no formal locking or vesting mechanism for the Test token. All tokens are freely transferable from the moment of creation. LP Burned: The only "lock" is the burning of the liquidity pool, which ensures that liquidity cannot be rug-pulled by the creator.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release for any allocation.

All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release for any allocation. Community Burns: Any reduction in supply (such as the "Master Chad burn") is voluntary and performed by community members, not by a programmed schedule.

Tokenomics Table

Aspect Details Blockchain Solana Total Supply 899,991,459 Issuance All tokens minted at launch; no further issuance Allocation LP burned, freeze revoked, no tax, community-driven burns Usage No utility; speculative trading only Incentives None; no staking, rewards, or fees Locking None; all tokens unlocked at launch Unlocking Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks Notable Events Community burn of 100 million tokens by "Master Chad"

Additional Context and Implications

Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no hidden mechanisms or developer controls.

The tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no hidden mechanisms or developer controls. Community-Driven: Any changes to supply (such as burns) are performed by the community, not by the contract or team.

Any changes to supply (such as burns) are performed by the community, not by the contract or team. No Investment Value: The creator explicitly warns users not to buy the token, emphasizing its experimental and non-serious nature.

The creator explicitly warns users not to buy the token, emphasizing its experimental and non-serious nature. Market Impact: Despite its lack of utility, the token experienced speculative trading activity, including a significant price rally and subsequent community burn event.

Limitations

No Advanced Features: There are no mechanisms for staking, governance, or protocol integration.

There are no mechanisms for staking, governance, or protocol integration. No Vesting or Lockups: All tokens are liquid from inception, which can lead to high volatility and speculative trading.

All tokens are liquid from inception, which can lead to high volatility and speculative trading. No Incentives: Without rewards or utility, the token's value is purely speculative and driven by community sentiment.

Conclusion

The "Test" token exemplifies the meme coin ethos: simple, transparent, and community-driven, with no pretense of utility or investment value. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, and no incentives or locking mechanisms. The only notable events are community-driven burns, which further highlight the experimental and playful nature of the project.