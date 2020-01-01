OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) තොරතුරු
the official Trump memecoin
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
TRUMP ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
The OFFICIAL TRUMP token (often referred to as $TRUMP) is a meme coin launched by President Donald Trump, primarily on the Solana blockchain, with additional bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one.
- Total Supply: The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.
- Bridging: $TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
Allocation Mechanism
|Group/Entity
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC
|80%
|3-year unlocking schedule
|Public/Other
|20%
|Freely tradeable
- Details: The majority (80%) of tokens are controlled by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization and are subject to a lock-up and gradual release schedule. The remaining 20% are available for public trading from launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes.
- Community Engagement: The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture.
- No Direct Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation.
- Acquisition: $TRUMP can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., MEXC, XT.COM, BingX, BitMart) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Moonshot).
Locking Mechanism
- Entity Lockups: The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.”
- Lock-up Periods: These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months.
- Unlocking Structure: After the initial lock-up, an initial unlock of either 10% or 25% occurs, followed by gradual daily releases over two years.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released.
- Ongoing Unlocks: The remaining locked tokens are released gradually on a daily basis over the subsequent two years.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|200M at launch, up to 1B over 3 years; bridged across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain
|Allocation
|80% to CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC (locked); 20% public
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token, speculative trading, no direct rewards or governance
|Locking
|80% locked, 3–12 month lock-up, then daily unlocks over 2 years
|Unlocking
|Initial 10–25% unlock after lock-up, then gradual daily release
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility.
- Not a Security: The token is explicitly marketed as not being an investment contract or security.
This structure ensures that the majority of tokens are subject to a long-term vesting schedule, aligning incentives for the core team and affiliated entities, while allowing for active trading and community participation from the outset.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා OFFICIAL TRUMPTRUMP හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම TRUMP ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු TRUMP ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට TRUMP ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, TRUMP ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
TRUMP මිලදී ගන්නා ආකාරය
ඔබේ කළඹට OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) එක් කිරීමට කැමතිද? MEXC, ක්රෙඩිට් කාඩ්පත්, බැංකු මාරු සහ සම සගයන් අතර වෙළඳාම ඇතුළුව, TRUMP මිලදී ගැනීමට විවිධ ක්රම සඳහා සහය දක්වයි. ඔබ ආරම්භකයකු හෝ වෘත්තිකයෙකු වුවද, MEXC ක්රිප්ටෝ මිලදී ගැනීම පහසු සහ ආරක්ෂිත බවට පත් කරයි.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) මිල ඉතිහාසය
TRUMP හි මිල ඉතිහාසය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම පරිශීලකයින්ට අතීත වෙළඳපොළ චලන, ප්රධාන ආධාරක/ප්රතිරෝධක මට්ටම් සහ අස්ථාවරතා රටා තේරුම් ගැනීමට උපකාරී වේ. ඔබ සෑම වේලාවකම ඉහළ අගයන් නිරීක්ෂණය කළද ප්රවණතා හඳුනා ගත්තද, ඓතිහාසික දත්ත මිල පුරෝකථනයේ සහ තාක්ෂණික විශ්ලේෂණයේ තීරණාත්මක කොටසකි.
TRUMP මිල පුරෝකථනය
TRUMP කවර දිශාව කරා යන්නේ දැයි දැන ගැනීමට අවශ්යද? අපගේ TRUMP මිල අනාවැකි පිටුව වෙළඳපොළ හැඟීම්, ඓතිහාසික ප්රවණතා සහ තාක්ෂණික දර්ශක ඒකාබද්ධ කර ඉදිරි දැක්මක් ලබා දෙයි.
ඔබ MEXC තෝරා ගත යුත්තේ ඇයි?
MEXC යනු ලොව ඉහළම ක්රිප්ටෝ හුවමාරුවලින් එකක් වන අතර එය ලොව පුරා මිලියන සංඛ්යාත පරිශීලකයින් විසින් විශ්වාස කරනු ලැබේ. ඔබ ආධුනිකයෙකු හෝ පළපුරුදු අයෙකු වුවද, MEXC යනු ක්රිප්ටෝ සඳහා ඔබට ඇති පහසුම ක්රමයයි.
වියාචනය
මෙම පිටුවේ ඇති ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යා දත්ත තෙවන පාර්ශ්ව මූලාශ්රවලින් ලබා ගෙන ඇත. MEXC එහි නිරවද්යතාව සහතික නොකරයි. ආයෝජනය කිරීමට පෙර ගැඹුරු පර්යේෂණයක් සිදු කරන්න.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) මිලදී ගන්න
ප්රමාණය
1 TRUMP = 7.507 USD