TRUMP ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

The OFFICIAL TRUMP token (often referred to as $TRUMP) is a meme coin launched by President Donald Trump, primarily on the Solana blockchain, with additional bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one.

: 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one. Total Supply : The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.

: The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years. Bridging: $TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.

Allocation Mechanism

Group/Entity Allocation (%) Unlocking Schedule CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC 80% 3-year unlocking schedule Public/Other 20% Freely tradeable

Details: The majority (80%) of tokens are controlled by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization and are subject to a lock-up and gradual release schedule. The remaining 20% are available for public trading from launch.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use : $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes.

: $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes. Community Engagement : The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture.

: The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture. No Direct Incentives : There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation.

: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation. Acquisition: $TRUMP can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., MEXC, XT.COM, BingX, BitMart) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Moonshot).

Locking Mechanism

Entity Lockups : The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.”

: The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.” Lock-up Periods : These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months.

: These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months. Unlocking Structure: After the initial lock-up, an initial unlock of either 10% or 25% occurs, followed by gradual daily releases over two years.

Unlocking Time

Initial Unlock : After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released.

: After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released. Ongoing Unlocks: The remaining locked tokens are released gradually on a daily basis over the subsequent two years.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance 200M at launch, up to 1B over 3 years; bridged across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain Allocation 80% to CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC (locked); 20% public Usage/Incentives Meme token, speculative trading, no direct rewards or governance Locking 80% locked, 3–12 month lock-up, then daily unlocks over 2 years Unlocking Initial 10–25% unlock after lock-up, then gradual daily release

Additional Notes

No Superuser Functions : The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable.

: The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable. Community Focus : The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility.

: The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility. Not a Security: The token is explicitly marketed as not being an investment contract or security.

This structure ensures that the majority of tokens are subject to a long-term vesting schedule, aligning incentives for the core team and affiliated entities, while allowing for active trading and community participation from the outset.