RENDER ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

Render Network (RENDER, formerly RNDR) is a decentralized GPU compute marketplace that has undergone significant evolution, including a migration from Ethereum to Solana. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: RNDR was launched on Ethereum in 2017 with a proposed maximum supply of ~2.15 billion tokens. A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million. The supply later expanded with the migration to Solana and the introduction of the SPL RENDER token.

RNDR was launched on Ethereum in 2017 with a proposed maximum supply of ~2.15 billion tokens. A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million. The supply later expanded with the migration to Solana and the introduction of the SPL RENDER token. Migration to Solana: In November 2023, the network migrated to Solana, introducing the SPL RENDER token. RNDR holders can swap their tokens for RENDER at a 1:1 ratio via an official upgrade portal. The swap is one-way (ETH → SOL).

In November 2023, the network migrated to Solana, introducing the SPL RENDER token. RNDR holders can swap their tokens for RENDER at a 1:1 ratio via an official upgrade portal. The swap is one-way (ETH → SOL). Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME): The network now operates under a Burn-Mint Equilibrium model, where tokens are burned when used for network services and new tokens are minted as needed, as governed by community proposals (RNP-001, RNP-006, RNP-013, RNP-015).

Allocation Mechanism

Legacy RNDR (ERC-20) Allocation

Category Allocation (% of initial max supply) Notes Public & Private Sales ~22–25% ~134.22M RNDR sold Team & Advisors ~10% 6-month lock-up User Development Fund ~65% For ecosystem growth, grants, etc. RNDR Reserve ~10% For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops

SPL RENDER (Solana) Emissions (2023–2025)

Year Foundation Allocation Node Operators Creators (Artists/AI Clients) Upgrade Incentives Year 1 ~4.57M (50%) - - ~1.14M (12.5%) Year 2 ~2.90M (50%) ~1.50M (25.4%) ~1.50M (25.4%) -

Foundation: Used for operations, grants, R&D, and growth.

Used for operations, grants, R&D, and growth. Node Operators: Rewarded for providing GPU compute.

Rewarded for providing GPU compute. Creators: Receive rebates for RENDER spent on services.

Receive rebates for RENDER spent on services. Upgrade Incentives: For users migrating from RNDR to RENDER (Oct 2023–Oct 2024).

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: RENDER is the medium of exchange for GPU compute services. Users pay for rendering and AI jobs in RENDER; node operators earn RENDER for fulfilling jobs.

RENDER is the medium of exchange for GPU compute services. Users pay for rendering and AI jobs in RENDER; node operators earn RENDER for fulfilling jobs. Burning: Tokens used for services are burned, reducing supply.

Tokens used for services are burned, reducing supply. Buybacks: The team has conducted buybacks (e.g., 4.5M RNDR in 2020) to support network growth and user acquisition.

The team has conducted buybacks (e.g., 4.5M RNDR in 2020) to support network growth and user acquisition. Governance: RENDER holders can propose and vote on network changes via Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).

RENDER holders can propose and vote on network changes via Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs). Upgrade Incentives: Users who upgraded from RNDR to RENDER between Nov 2023 and Oct 2024 received additional rewards, distributed monthly.

Locking Mechanism

Team & Advisors: Subject to a 6-month lock-up post-allocation (legacy RNDR).

Subject to a 6-month lock-up post-allocation (legacy RNDR). Bridging: When bridging RNDR to RENDER (Ethereum to Solana), the original tokens are locked/burned, and new tokens are minted on the destination chain. The process is one-way and irreversible.

When bridging RNDR to RENDER (Ethereum to Solana), the original tokens are locked/burned, and new tokens are minted on the destination chain. The process is one-way and irreversible. No Ongoing Vesting: There is no evidence of ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the main circulating supply as of the latest data.

Unlocking Time

Team & Advisors: 6-month lock-up after allocation (legacy RNDR).

6-month lock-up after allocation (legacy RNDR). Upgrade Incentives: Distributed monthly to eligible wallets from Nov 2023 to Oct 2024.

Distributed monthly to eligible wallets from Nov 2023 to Oct 2024. Bridging: RNDR is burned and RENDER is minted within ~15–20 minutes during the upgrade process, depending on network congestion.

Token Supply and Distribution (as of Dec 24, 2024)

Network Supply (approx.) Top 10 Holders (%) Notable Holders/Functions Ethereum 534.25M RNDR 79.55% Wormhole Bridge, OTOY Treasury Solana 786.41M RENDER 57.22% Foundation, Binance, Node Pools Total 945.54M

Additional Notes

No Capital Rights: Neither RNDR nor RENDER confers rights to profits or capital in OTOY, Inc. or the Render Network Foundation.

Neither RNDR nor RENDER confers rights to profits or capital in OTOY, Inc. or the Render Network Foundation. No Deadline for Upgrade: There is no announced deadline for swapping RNDR to RENDER, but incentives are time-limited.

There is no announced deadline for swapping RNDR to RENDER, but incentives are time-limited. Security: The migration and bridge contracts have been audited for safety.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Burn-Mint Equilibrium, migration from Ethereum to Solana, 1:1 swap, supply reduction Allocation Public/private sale, team/advisors (6mo lock), user fund, foundation, node/creator pools Usage/Incentives Payment for compute, node rewards, creator rebates, governance, upgrade rewards Locking Team/advisors (6mo), bridging lock/burn, no ongoing vesting Unlocking Team/advisors (6mo), upgrade rewards (monthly, Nov 2023–Oct 2024), bridge (15–20 min)

This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of Render Network's token economics, reflecting its transition to Solana and the latest governance and incentive structures.