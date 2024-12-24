Render (RENDER) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Render Network (RENDER, formerly RNDR) is a decentralized GPU compute marketplace that has undergone significant evolution, including a migration from Ethereum to Solana. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: RNDR was launched on Ethereum in 2017 with a proposed maximum supply of ~2.15 billion tokens. A major burn event in August 2020 reduced this to ~536.87 million. The supply later expanded with the migration to Solana and the introduction of the SPL RENDER token.
- Migration to Solana: In November 2023, the network migrated to Solana, introducing the SPL RENDER token. RNDR holders can swap their tokens for RENDER at a 1:1 ratio via an official upgrade portal. The swap is one-way (ETH → SOL).
- Burn-Mint Equilibrium (BME): The network now operates under a Burn-Mint Equilibrium model, where tokens are burned when used for network services and new tokens are minted as needed, as governed by community proposals (RNP-001, RNP-006, RNP-013, RNP-015).
Allocation Mechanism
Legacy RNDR (ERC-20) Allocation
|Category
|Allocation (% of initial max supply)
|Notes
|Public & Private Sales
|~22–25%
|~134.22M RNDR sold
|Team & Advisors
|~10%
|6-month lock-up
|User Development Fund
|~65%
|For ecosystem growth, grants, etc.
|RNDR Reserve
|~10%
|For user acquisition, bonuses, airdrops
SPL RENDER (Solana) Emissions (2023–2025)
|Year
|Foundation Allocation
|Node Operators
|Creators (Artists/AI Clients)
|Upgrade Incentives
|Year 1
|~4.57M (50%)
|-
|-
|~1.14M (12.5%)
|Year 2
|~2.90M (50%)
|~1.50M (25.4%)
|~1.50M (25.4%)
|-
- Foundation: Used for operations, grants, R&D, and growth.
- Node Operators: Rewarded for providing GPU compute.
- Creators: Receive rebates for RENDER spent on services.
- Upgrade Incentives: For users migrating from RNDR to RENDER (Oct 2023–Oct 2024).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: RENDER is the medium of exchange for GPU compute services. Users pay for rendering and AI jobs in RENDER; node operators earn RENDER for fulfilling jobs.
- Burning: Tokens used for services are burned, reducing supply.
- Buybacks: The team has conducted buybacks (e.g., 4.5M RNDR in 2020) to support network growth and user acquisition.
- Governance: RENDER holders can propose and vote on network changes via Render Network Improvement Proposals (RNPs).
- Upgrade Incentives: Users who upgraded from RNDR to RENDER between Nov 2023 and Oct 2024 received additional rewards, distributed monthly.
Locking Mechanism
- Team & Advisors: Subject to a 6-month lock-up post-allocation (legacy RNDR).
- Bridging: When bridging RNDR to RENDER (Ethereum to Solana), the original tokens are locked/burned, and new tokens are minted on the destination chain. The process is one-way and irreversible.
- No Ongoing Vesting: There is no evidence of ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the main circulating supply as of the latest data.
Unlocking Time
- Team & Advisors: 6-month lock-up after allocation (legacy RNDR).
- Upgrade Incentives: Distributed monthly to eligible wallets from Nov 2023 to Oct 2024.
- Bridging: RNDR is burned and RENDER is minted within ~15–20 minutes during the upgrade process, depending on network congestion.
Token Supply and Distribution (as of Dec 24, 2024)
|Network
|Supply (approx.)
|Top 10 Holders (%)
|Notable Holders/Functions
|Ethereum
|534.25M RNDR
|79.55%
|Wormhole Bridge, OTOY Treasury
|Solana
|786.41M RENDER
|57.22%
|Foundation, Binance, Node Pools
|Total
|945.54M
Additional Notes
- No Capital Rights: Neither RNDR nor RENDER confers rights to profits or capital in OTOY, Inc. or the Render Network Foundation.
- No Deadline for Upgrade: There is no announced deadline for swapping RNDR to RENDER, but incentives are time-limited.
- Security: The migration and bridge contracts have been audited for safety.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Burn-Mint Equilibrium, migration from Ethereum to Solana, 1:1 swap, supply reduction
|Allocation
|Public/private sale, team/advisors (6mo lock), user fund, foundation, node/creator pools
|Usage/Incentives
|Payment for compute, node rewards, creator rebates, governance, upgrade rewards
|Locking
|Team/advisors (6mo), bridging lock/burn, no ongoing vesting
|Unlocking
|Team/advisors (6mo), upgrade rewards (monthly, Nov 2023–Oct 2024), bridge (15–20 min)
This overview provides a detailed, up-to-date analysis of Render Network's token economics, reflecting its transition to Solana and the latest governance and incentive structures.
