The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Sale: In May 2022, ~198.88 million ONDO (~1.99% of supply) were sold in a Community Access Sale via CoinList, raising over $10 million. Sale prices were $0.03 (priority queue) and $0.055 (public access).
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (ONDO)
|% of Max Supply
|Notes
|Ecosystem Growth
|~5.21B
|~52.11%
|For future airdrops, contributors, developers, educators, researchers, strategic roles
|Protocol Development
|3.3B
|33.00%
|For core contributors building infrastructure, products, and protocols
|Community Access Sale
|~198.88M
|~1.99%
|Sold via CoinList in May 2022
|Other (unspecified)
|Remaining
|~12.9%
|Not fully detailed in public disclosures
Note: As of Dec. 23, 2024, the Ondo DAO treasury does not hold the Ecosystem Growth allocation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals for Flux Finance (e.g., listing new assets, pausing markets, updating interest models, managing treasury).
- To submit a proposal: 100M ONDO must be delegated.
- For a proposal to pass: At least 1M ONDO must vote, and quorum must be met.
- Voting period: 3 days; 1-day timelock before execution.
- Ecosystem Incentives: ~52% of tokens are reserved for ecosystem growth, including future airdrops and rewards for contributors.
- Ondo Points Program: Tokenholders can earn points by holding ONDO, with bonuses for “diamond hands” (long-term holders). Points may be redeemable for future rewards.
- No Staking or Liquidity Provision: As of Dec. 23, 2024, there is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism for ONDO.
- No Profit or Capital Claims: ONDO does not confer rights to profits, capital, or legal claims on Ondo Finance entities.
Locking Mechanism
- Global Lock-Up: All ONDO tokens were initially subject to a global lock-up until January 18, 2024.
- Post-Lock-Up: After the “enableTransfer” function was called on Jan. 18, 2024, ONDO became transferable, marking its public launch.
Unlocking Time and Vesting
- Cliff and Vesting: Most allocations are subject to a one-year cliff from the public launch (Jan. 18, 2024), followed by three years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth Allocation: ~5.21B ONDO is reserved for future distribution, but the specific vesting and unlocking schedule is not fully disclosed.
- Protocol Development Allocation: 3.3B ONDO (33%) is for core contributors, subject to the same cliff and vesting schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public sale in May 2022
|Allocation
|52.11% Ecosystem Growth, 33% Protocol Development, 1.99% Community Sale, rest unspecified
|Usage & Incentives
|Governance, ecosystem rewards, Ondo Points, no staking/liquidity provision
|Locking
|Global lock-up until Jan. 18, 2024
|Unlocking & Vesting
|1-year cliff post-launch, 3 years yearly vesting
Additional Notes
- Bridging and Cross-Chain: Ondo Bridge enables native, cross-chain transfers of ONDO and RWA tokens, using Axelar and LayerZero for security and interoperability.
- Security: Transactions are secured by Ethereum. Ondo Bridge employs multi-layer validation and risk management.
- No Staking: There is no staking or liquidity provision mechanism as of the latest available data.
Ondo’s token economics are designed to incentivize long-term participation, governance, and ecosystem growth, with a strong emphasis on security and cross-chain operability. The majority of tokens remain locked or vesting, with a significant portion reserved for future ecosystem incentives.
