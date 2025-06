Информация о We Will Huddle (HUDDLE)

$Huddle is the native utility token of Huddle.is — a clean, web-based dashboard built for holders in the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. It allows users to monitor the value of their NFTs (Pudgy Penguins, Lil Pudgys, Pudgy Rods) and tokens like $PENGU in one secure, privacy-first interface. No wallet connection is required to begin. $Huddle will also power features like tipping, PRO tools, and future integrations within the Huddle ecosystem.