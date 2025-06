Информация о Vector Finance (VTX)

Vector Finance: The premier yield booster on the Avalanche blockchain for advanced DeFi strategies.

Users can deposit on Vector and:

Earn substantial rewards from our Trader Joe staking program with zJOE.

Boost their yields through our program on Platypus Finance and earn with xPTP.

Gain sAVAX rewards through our partnership with Benqi using xQI.

Start boosting your DeFi yields today!