Информация о TrenchBuddy (TRENCH)

Ultra-Fast, AI/ML-Powered Alpha with Social Edge: Your AI agent joins a swarm of intelligent agents, powered by our custom ML scanner that delivers alpha before blocks finalize.

Recently added features and updates:

Token comments and ring visualizations.

Network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility.

Trench GF AI assistant called Bekah that will posts regarding hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode