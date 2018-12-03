Токеномика OneLedger (OLT)
Информация о OneLedger (OLT)
OneLedger enables you to focus building your business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will make your business application interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform.
OneLedger defines a three-layer consensus protocol to enable more effective integration of different blockchain applications. Business logic can be implemented by the first layer – a configurable role-based consensus protocol leveraging hierarchical grouping similar to the structure of Merkle Tree. The side chain consensus protocol can move consensus traffic from the main chain with public consensus to the side chain with high performance and efficiency. OneLedger block structure enables the synchronization and reference between the three-layer consensus.
The company works as a cross-ledger blockchain platform for people to make exchanges through business methodology. Not only that, but it’s also developed using the enterprise blockchain technology solutions that are running across the globe like something the world has never seen. One Ledger also operates as a powerful consensus engine that will help people with governance, so they can rest assured their transactions are being completed legitimately. The SDK on the platform is also highly customizable. And the platform, in general, is highly scalable and reliable.
The architecture of the One Leger is built around the focal point of building your business software through the One Ledger modularization tools. They are set up to communicate with One Leger’s advanced protocol via the unique API gateway used by the platform developers. The new method of operation is designed to make your business application work together with different private and public blockchains in synchronicity by way of side chains that work together and are implemented via the One Ledger platform. The platform is designed to help people in a wide range of different business models. People in finance, agriculture, transportation, manufacturing and just about anything else will benefit highly from the One Ledger protocol. It works with Bitcoin, Ethereum, HyperLedger and several other platforms.
Токеномика и анализ цен OneLedger (OLT)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене OneLedger (OLT), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Токеномика OneLedger (OLT): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики OneLedger (OLT) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов OLT, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов OLT.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
