Информация о Memecoin1 (M1)

Memecoin1 ($M1) is a classic memecoin launched by the Four.meme platform—but with a twist: it’s the first-ever "meme-stablecoin" of this cycle, officially claiming a peg to World Liberty Financial USD ($USD1), the stablecoin issued by the Trump family. It's the first true stablecoin born from meme culture—no algorithms, no collateral (they're overrated anyway). M1 is The Most Unstable Stablecoin!