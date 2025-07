Информация о Archi Token (ARCHI)

Archi token is a token used to measure or count the number of shares of Archi finance. Just like a company in real world, holding Archi token becomes a share holder of Archi finance. The total amount of Archi token is fixed and it cannot be minted anywhere within the platform. Use case of $archi token -By locking $archi into $vlarchi tokens, users receive:

Share of protocol fees Governance rights on Archi DAO -By providing archi-eth liquidity pair,users receive share fees from Liquidity provider incentive pool share trading fees in uni-v3