Preț Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ)
Prețul în timp real pentru Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ) astăzi este 0.0068325 USD. Are o capitalizare de piață actuală de $ 259.19K USD. Prețul CRYPTIQ la USD este actualizat în timp real.
Performanță de piață Cryptiq browser cheie
- Volumul de tranzacționare pe 24 de ore este -- USD
- Modificarea de preț pentru Cryptiq browser în cadrul zilei este +3.01%
- Are o ofertă aflată în circulație de 37.93M USD
Obține actualizări de preț în timp real pentru prețul CRYPTIQ la USD pe MEXC. Rămâi la zi cu cele mai recente date și analize de piață. Este esențial pentru a lua decizii inteligente de tranzacționare pe piața rapidă a criptomonedelor. MEXC este platforma ta de încredere pentru informații precise despre prețul pentru CRYPTIQ.
În cursul zilei de astăzi, modificarea de preț pentru Cryptiq browser la USD a fost $ +0.00019982.
În ultimele 30 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Cryptiq browser la USD a fost $ +0.0065891167.
În ultimele 60 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Cryptiq browser la USD a fost $ +0.0058488181.
În ultimele 90 de zile, modificarea de preț pentru Cryptiq browser la USD a fost $ 0.
|Perioadă
|Modificare (USD)
|Modificare (%)
|Astăzi
|$ +0.00019982
|+3.01%
|30 de zile
|$ +0.0065891167
|+96.44%
|60 de zile
|$ +0.0058488181
|+85.60%
|90 de zile
|$ 0
|--
Descoperă cea mai recentă analiză a prețului pentru Cryptiq browser: Minim și maxim 24 h, ATH și modificări zilnice
--
+3.01%
+45.41%
Accesează statisticile pieței: capitalizare de piață, volum pe 24 de ore și ofertă:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
|1 CRYPTIQ la VND
₫175.1921325
|1 CRYPTIQ la AUD
A$0.01052205
|1 CRYPTIQ la GBP
￡0.005124375
|1 CRYPTIQ la EUR
€0.006080925
|1 CRYPTIQ la USD
$0.0068325
|1 CRYPTIQ la MYR
RM0.029584725
|1 CRYPTIQ la TRY
₺0.26496435
|1 CRYPTIQ la JPY
¥1.0090236
|1 CRYPTIQ la RUB
₽0.548991375
|1 CRYPTIQ la INR
₹0.582197325
|1 CRYPTIQ la IDR
Rp113.87495445
|1 CRYPTIQ la KRW
₩9.691422975
|1 CRYPTIQ la PHP
₱0.3809802
|1 CRYPTIQ la EGP
￡E.0.34476795
|1 CRYPTIQ la BRL
R$0.038262
|1 CRYPTIQ la CAD
C$0.009497175
|1 CRYPTIQ la BDT
৳0.828577275
|1 CRYPTIQ la NGN
₦10.932
|1 CRYPTIQ la UAH
₴0.28327545
|1 CRYPTIQ la VES
Bs0.62859
|1 CRYPTIQ la PKR
Rs1.919727525
|1 CRYPTIQ la KZT
₸3.48771795
|1 CRYPTIQ la THB
฿0.2271123
|1 CRYPTIQ la TWD
NT$0.208186275
|1 CRYPTIQ la AED
د.إ0.025075275
|1 CRYPTIQ la CHF
Fr0.0057393
|1 CRYPTIQ la HKD
HK$0.053225175
|1 CRYPTIQ la MAD
.د.م0.063747225
|1 CRYPTIQ la MXN
$0.132618825