CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

NumeCHEEMS

PozițieNo.160

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0001%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)0.00%

Ofertă află în circulație187,495,034,775,398

Ofertă maximă203,672,960,023,058

Ofertă totală203,672,952,644,644.2

Rată de circulație0.9205%

Data emiterii--

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată--

Maxim dintotdeauna0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Cel mai mic preț0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Lanț de blocuri publicBSC

Introducere“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

Sector

Rețele sociale

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDeclarație de declinare a responsabilității: Datele sunt furnizate de cmc și nu trebuie considerate drept consultanță pentru investiții.

MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
Căutare
Favorite
CHEEMS/USDT
Cheems
----
--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (CHEEMS)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Info
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Tranzacții de piață
Spot
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
MEXC este cel mai simplu mod de a intra în lumea cripto. Explorează cea mai importantă platformă de schimb de criptomonede din lume pentru a cumpăra, tranzacționa și câștiga criptomonede. Tranzacționează Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH și peste 3.000 de criptomonede alternative.
CHEEMS/USDT
Cheems
--
--‎--
Maxim 24 h
--
Minim 24 h
--
Volum 24 h (CHEEMS)
--
Sumă 24 h (USDT)
--
Diagramă
Registru de ordine
Tranzacții de piață
Info
Ordine deschise（0）
Istoric ordine
Istoric de tranzacționare
Poziții deschise (0)
network_iconRețea anormală
Linie 1
Serviciu virtual pentru clienți
Loading...