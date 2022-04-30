11.Miscellaneous

(a)Entire Agreement - This Agreement constitutes the entire understanding and agreement between the Parties with respect to the subject matter of this Agreement. No agreements, understandings, restrictions, representations, or warranties exist between or among the Parties other than those found in this Agreement or referred to or provided for in this Agreement. Nothing contained in any documents submitted by you will modify or amend this Agreement. We may update the Agreement from time to time, the current version will be dated. An updated version of the Agreement may be found on this web page. Your continued use of the MEXC Services constitutes your acceptance of the then-current version of the Agreement.

(b)Survival - Any provision of this Agreement that imposes upon Users or MEXC an obligation after termination or expiration of this Agreement shall survive termination or expiration of this Agreement and be binding upon the Parties.

(c)Authority - If you are entering into this Agreement on behalf of a company, organisation, or other non-individual person entity, you represent and warrant that you have the authority to bind such entity to this Agreement.

(d)Waiver - No waiver by us of any provision of this Agreement shall be deemed, or shall constitute, a waiver of any other provision, whether or not similar, nor shall any wavier constitute a continuing waiver. No waiver shall be binding unless executed in writing by us.

(e)Severability - If any term of provision of this Agreement is held to be void or unenforceable, that term of provision will be severed from this Agreement, the balance of the Agreement will survive, and the balance of the Agreement will be reasonably construed to carry out the intent of the Parties as evidenced by the terms of this Agreement.

(f)No Agency - Nothing in this Agreement creates a partnership, agency, fiduciary, or employment relationship between the Parties. The Parties are and will remain at all times independent contractors. There are no third-party beneficiaries to this Agreement.

(g)No Representative Actions - All disputes between you and us will be resolved on an individual basis and you agree not to bring or participate in any consolidated or representative actions against us, including our future affiliates.

(h)Arbitration - You agree that any controversy, claim, or dispute arising out of or relating to this Agreement shall be referred to and be resolved by arbitration administered by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre for the time being in force, which rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference in this Section. The seat of the arbitration shall be Singapore. The Tribunal shall consist of one (1) arbitrator. The language of the arbitration shall be English. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any disputes arising out of Intellectual Property or Privacy issues may be submitted to a court of law.

(i)Governing Law and Venue - This Agreement shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of Singapore. Any action brought with respect to this Agreement, the Privacy Policy or any document related to the Services provided by us, shall be brought only in the courts in Singapore. All Parties to this Agreement irrevocably consent to submit to the jurisdiction and venue of such courts, and consent to waive any objection under the doctrine of forum non convenience.

(j)Language - This agreement has been drafted in English. Although translations in other languages of this agreement may be available, such translations may not be up to date or complete. Accordingly, you agree that in the event of any conflict between the English language version of this agreement and any other translations thereof, the English language version of this agreement shall prevail.