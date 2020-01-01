Tokenomics de PHOENIX (PHX)
Informação sobre PHOENIX (PHX)
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix.
The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid.
Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked.
Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked.
Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake.
Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50:
50% will be burnt.
50% will be sent to an auction balance.
Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de PHOENIX (PHX)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de PHOENIX (PHX), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Tokenomics de PHOENIX (PHX): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de PHOENIX (PHX) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens PHX que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens PHX podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do PHX, explore o preço em tempo real do token PHX!
Previsão de preço de PHX
Quer saber para onde o PHX pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do PHX combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
