Informação sobre Bitcoin Printer (BRRR)

$BRRR is a Solana-based token that redistributes 5% of all transaction volume to holders in native Bitcoin ($BTC). The project aims to provide a simple, transparent, and fully automated way to earn Bitcoin without staking, farming, or claiming. Rewards are sent directly to holders’ wallets, requiring no user action. $BRRR uses trading volume as its core mechanic, creating a passive and sustainable $BTC yield system. By leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low fees, the project ensures scalable and efficient reward distribution.