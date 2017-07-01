Tokenomics de Tron (TRX)
Informação sobre Tron (TRX)
TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Tron (TRX)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Tron (TRX), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Tron (TRX)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens TRX são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Overview
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for consensus. TRX is central to the network’s operation, serving as a medium of exchange, resource acquisition, and incentive mechanism.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Issuance:
TRX was initially distributed via a public ICO and private sales, with all major allocations unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017. There is no ongoing inflation; in fact, TRON transitioned to a deflationary model after April 2021, with periodic token burns.
-
Issuance Table:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation %
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Description
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Unlocked at TGE
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards, unlocked at TGE
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Unlocked at TGE
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Unlocked at TGE
- Unlocking:
All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (cliff unlock), with no vesting or gradual release schedules.
Allocation Mechanism
-
Distribution:
- 40% to ICO investors
- 34.3% to the Tron Foundation (for incentives and rewards)
- 15.75% to private sale participants
- 10% to Peiwo Huanle Co.
-
Concentration:
As of December 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses control ~42.39% of the total TRX supply, with the largest being the JustLend DAO contract (~14.35%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Resource Acquisition:
- TRX is used to acquire bandwidth and energy, which are required to execute transactions and smart contracts.
- Bandwidth is consumed based on transaction size; energy is consumed based on computational complexity.
- Users can stake TRX to receive daily bandwidth and energy allocations, or burn TRX to pay for additional resources.
-
Medium of Exchange:
- TRX is used for payments, DEX trading, and as a settlement token across the TRON ecosystem.
-
Staking and Delegation:
- Users can stake TRX to vote for Super Representatives (SRs), who produce blocks and secure the network.
- Stakers receive rewards from block production and transaction fees, distributed by SRs.
-
Deflationary Model:
- Since April 2021, TRX has been deflationary, with periodic token burns reducing total supply.
Locking Mechanism
-
Staking Lock:
- TRX staked for bandwidth or energy is locked for a minimum of 3 days.
- Delegated TRX for voting is also subject to a 3-day lock period before it can be unstaked.
-
No Vesting:
- All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there is no ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the original supply.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- No future unlocks are scheduled for the original supply.
- Staked TRX can be unstaked after a 3-day lock period.
Economic and Network Metrics (as of July 2025)
|Metric
|Value
|Circulating Supply
|~94.99B TRX
|Market Cap
|$22.7B
|Active Addresses (daily)
|2,638,677
|Daily Transactions
|9,286,143
|Average Transaction Fee (USD)
|$1.34
|Stablecoin Supply (USD)
|$81.7B
|Staking Participation
|~45-50% of supply
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|All at TGE (2017-09-13), no ongoing inflation, deflationary since 2021
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sale (15.75%), Peiwo Huanle Co. (10%)
|Usage
|Resource acquisition (bandwidth/energy), payments, DEX, staking, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, block production, transaction fees
|Locking
|3-day lock for staked TRX
|Unlocking
|All initial allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after 3 days
Key Insights
- TRON’s tokenomics are straightforward: All major allocations were unlocked at launch, with no vesting or future unlocks for the original supply.
- Deflationary pressure is maintained through periodic burns, and staking is incentivized via network rewards.
- Resource model (bandwidth/energy) and staking are central to TRX’s utility and network security.
- High staking participation and a large stablecoin ecosystem highlight TRON’s active user base and DeFi focus.
For further details on TRON’s consensus, staking, and resource models, refer to the official TRON documentation and TRON Resource Model.
Tokenomics de Tron (TRX): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Tron (TRX) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens TRX que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens TRX podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do TRX, explore o preço em tempo real do token TRX!
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.