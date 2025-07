TRX

TRON: Decentralize the Web TRON is dedicated to building the infrastructure for a truly decentralized Internet. The TRON Protocol, one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world which offers scalability, high-availability, and high-throughput computing (HTC) support that serves as the foundation for all decentralized applications in the TRON ecosystem. It also provides better compatibility for Ethereum smart contracts through an innovative, pluggable smart contract platform. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. Every month more than 170 million people use BitTorrent Inc. developed products. Its protocols move as much as 40% of the world's Internet traffic on a daily basis. Now TRON is one of the largest blockchain-based operating systems in the world with over 100M users.

Nome da criptoTRX

ClassificaçãoNo.9

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0077%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1.54%

Fornecimento circulante94,747,247,898.6757

Fornecimento máximo∞

Fornecimento total94,747,243,938.66037

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2017-07-01 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez0.0015 USDT

Máximo histórico0.44067471530141733,2024-12-03

Menor preço0.001091259997338057,2017-09-15

Blockchain públicaTRX

Setor

Midias sociais

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceIsenção de responsabilidade: Os dados fornecidos por cmc e não devem ser considerados como conselhos de investimento.