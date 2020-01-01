Tokenomics de SUI (SUI)

Tokenomics de SUI (SUI)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre SUI (SUI), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
Informação sobre SUI (SUI)

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Site oficial:
https://sui.io/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.sui.io/
Explorador de blocos:
https://suiexplorer.com/

Tokenomics e análise de preços de SUI (SUI)

Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de SUI (SUI), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.

Capitalização de mercado:
$ 12.01B
$ 12.01B$ 12.01B
Fornecimento total:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B$ 10.00B
Fornecimento circulante:
$ 3.46B
$ 3.46B$ 3.46B
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
$ 34.77B
$ 34.77B$ 34.77B
Máximo histórico:
$ 5.82
$ 5.82$ 5.82
Mínimo histórico:
$ 0.36434978773897353
$ 0.36434978773897353$ 0.36434978773897353
Preço atual:
$ 3.4771
$ 3.4771$ 3.4771

Estrutura de token aprofundada de SUI (SUI)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens SUI são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
  • Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Community Reserve50%~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
Early Contributors20%1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
Investors (Series A & B)14%Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
Community Access Program & Testers6%~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
Stake Subsidies~3.5%~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
  • Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
  • Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
  • Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
  • Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
  • Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryCliff PeriodInitial UnlockMonthly Unlock DurationNotable Details
Community Reserve1 month~29.6%6.9 yearsManaged by Sui Foundation
Early Contributors1 year17.8%6 years
Series A Investors1 year69.4%1 year
Series B Investors1 year33.3%2 years
Mysten Labs Treasury6 months0%6.5 years
Community AccessNone~28.6%13 months
Stake SubsidiesNone~3.51%7 years
Undisclosed Recipient>7 years0%After 20305.22B SUI, details undisclosed

Historical and Future Unlocks

  • 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
  • 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
  • 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.

Implications and Analysis

  • Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
  • Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
  • Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.

Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking

Category% of SupplyCliffInitial UnlockUnlock PeriodNotes
Community Reserve50%1 month~29.6%6.9 years (monthly)Sui Foundation managed
Early Contributors20%1 year17.8%6 years (monthly)
Investors (A & B)14%1 year69.4%/33.3%1-2 years (monthly)Series A/B different schedules
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6 months0%6.5 years (monthly)
Community Access/Testers6%None~28.6%13 months (monthly)
Stake Subsidies~3.5%None~3.51%7 years (monthly)
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%>7 years0%After 2030Details undisclosed

Key Takeaways

  • Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
  • Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
  • The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.

All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.

Tokenomics de SUI (SUI): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de SUI (SUI) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens SUI que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens SUI podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do SUI, explore o preço em tempo real do token SUI!

