Informação sobre SFL (SFL)

Shuffle is an O2O hybrid blockchain-based mobile payment solution operated by THE HUMANPLUS Inc., a system integration and development company headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Shuffle is striving to create a new economic paradigm by connecting FinTech and Blockchain & Crypto. It's a mainnet coin based on EVMOS folked blockchain.

Site oficial: http://www.hupayx.com/ Explorador de blocos: https://polygonscan.com/address/0xbbe2b016271c22d3de3f961480af2941a0c4d067