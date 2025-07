Informação sobre Jable (JAB)

Football X is a next-generation prediction platform powered by Football AI, seamlessly blending AI-driven performance metrics with fans' intellectual curiosity to redefine the football experience. Football X creates a dynamic foundation for innovative digital interactions by providing advanced insights and engaging predictions. Building on this foundation, the Jable Token (JAB) emerges as a groundbreaking blockchain payment solution exclusively designed for trading digital content generated by Football AI. It facilitates the consumption of Football AI-generated digital football content and empowers fans by recognizing their intellectual property rights on fan-centered, AI-driven platforms (e.g., customizing or remixing predictions, etc.)Additionally, it paves the way for future expansion to leagues, clubs, and media services.

Site oficial: http://www.jable.io/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0x9AaF731799e824a74a4D3a14e6B00bcc28c327dB