Züs is a leading privacy and secure AI data platform that provides users full ownership and control of their data, with powerful AI agents on Vult.network to accelerate productivity. It is also ideal for on-prem, high speed S3 storage as well as backup and disaster recovery to prevent outage, breach, and ransomware issues. It has an unparalleled data integrity layer on the blockchain and a zero knowledge network, with data and key distributed so that its almost impossible to breach. Another standout feature is that it allows users to share encrypted data easily, even on a public link.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.