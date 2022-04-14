ZMINE (ZMN) Tokenomics
ZMINE (ZMN) Information
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling.
The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business.
- Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec.
- They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period.
- Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably.
ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
ZMINE (ZMN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZMINE (ZMN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZMINE (ZMN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZMINE (ZMN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZMN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZMN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZMN's tokenomics, explore ZMN token's live price!
ZMN Price Prediction
Want to know where ZMN might be heading? Our ZMN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.