Market Cap: $ 1.36M
Total Supply: $ 999.91M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.91M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.36M
All-Time High: $ 0.00822159
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00136042

Zirodelta (ZDLT) Information Zirodelta is a decentralized protocol built on the Solana blockchain, designed to innovate funding rate farming. It utilizes the $ZDLT token and an advanced trading bot to optimize arbitrage opportunities through automated, oracle-driven technology. The protocol aims to enhance trading efficiency and profitability for users in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space by capturing funding fees and converting market volatility into steady yields. Zirodelta is a decentralized protocol built on the Solana blockchain, designed to innovate funding rate farming. It utilizes the $ZDLT token and an advanced trading bot to optimize arbitrage opportunities through automated, oracle-driven technology. The protocol aims to enhance trading efficiency and profitability for users in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space by capturing funding fees and converting market volatility into steady yields. Official Website: https://zirodelta.com/

Zirodelta (ZDLT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zirodelta (ZDLT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZDLT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZDLT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZDLT's tokenomics, explore ZDLT token's live price!

