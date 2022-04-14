ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into ZilPepe (ZILPEPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) Information

The flagship memecoin of Zilliqa blockchain. The most shitty & useless memeable memecoin in existence of Zilliqa. Zilpepe is here to make memecoins great again. $ZILPEPE is a coin for the Zilliqa people, forever. No Taxes, No Bullshit. It’s that simple.

100% of the tokens were sent to the liquidity pool. $zilpepe coin has no association with pepe or Matt Furie or his creation Pepe the Frog. This token is simply not even paying homage to a meme we all love or hate or whatever.

$ZILPEPE is a memecoin. Shitty & Useless as hell!

Official Website:
https://zilpepe.com

Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZilPepe (ZILPEPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 101.33K
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 420.69T
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 101.33K
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of ZilPepe (ZILPEPE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ZILPEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ZILPEPE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ZILPEPE's tokenomics, explore ZILPEPE token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.