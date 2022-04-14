ZAPO AI (ZAPO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZAPO AI (ZAPO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZAPO AI (ZAPO) Information The first deflationary utility meme on Tron with a fully working product from launch day. We are bringing liquidity into the Tron ecosystem with our Bridge. You can swap any assets from 30+ chains into Tron and all the top tron memes. All fees collected will be used to buy back the token and send it to Justin Suns wallet. We got this inspiration from the SunPump model. Everything stays in the ecosystem! Official Website: https://www.zapomeme.com/ Buy ZAPO Now!

Market Cap: $ 238.64K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 238.64K
All-Time High: $ 0.00339018
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00023835

ZAPO AI (ZAPO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZAPO AI (ZAPO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZAPO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZAPO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZAPO's tokenomics, explore ZAPO token's live price!

