Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets. This thriving business is backed by real gold, real people and real mining operations combined with real value.
The team is headed by the CEO, Koos Van Straaten, arguably the best turn around mining specialist in Africa with 40 years of personal mining experience supported by an extremely competent team of mining experts.
Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token's value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase. The Zambesi Token, just like real gold is perfectly divisible, with historic and inherent value projected for the future. Similar to gold, the immutability of blockchain and the implementation of smart contracts ensure your ownership securely and transparently. The Zambesi Gold standard is a monetary system backed by the value of physical gold.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZGD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZGD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
