ZALPHA (ZALPHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ZALPHA (ZALPHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ZALPHA (ZALPHA) Information ZapAlpha is a platform aimed at enhancing traders' and investors' decision-making with tokens and memecoins. It provides powerful tools and bots that give real-time information about token prices, safety, and trends. Whether you’re tracking whales, avoiding scams, or looking for the next big opportunity, ZapAlpha simplifies everything with advanced analytics and community-driven insights. ZapAlpha combines: Bots that automatically track and analyze tokens for you. A Smart Agent (ZapAgent) to answer your questions and guide you. A Private Club (ZapClub) for premium members to share exclusive tips and strategies. Official Website: https://zapalpha.xyz/ Whitepaper: https://zapalpha.gitbook.io/zapalpha Buy ZALPHA Now!

ZALPHA (ZALPHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZALPHA (ZALPHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 11.69K $ 11.69K $ 11.69K Total Supply: $ 991.77M $ 991.77M $ 991.77M Circulating Supply: $ 991.77M $ 991.77M $ 991.77M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.69K $ 11.69K $ 11.69K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about ZALPHA (ZALPHA) price

ZALPHA (ZALPHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ZALPHA (ZALPHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZALPHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZALPHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZALPHA's tokenomics, explore ZALPHA token's live price!

ZALPHA Price Prediction Want to know where ZALPHA might be heading? Our ZALPHA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ZALPHA token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!