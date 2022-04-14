YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) Information YUPFUN is a Solana-based meme and DeFi project that fuses viral meme culture with real decentralized finance utility. It aims to create a fun, community-driven ecosystem where users can trade, stake, and bridge tokens seamlessly across multiple liquidity pools and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) like BitStorage.finance Raydium, Orca, Meteora, PumpSwap, MintMe.com. YUPFUN isn't just about memes — it's about empowering the community with real ownership through fair launch mechanics, liquidity incentives, and cross-chain accessibility. The project also promotes creative engagement by encouraging users to create and share memes, art, and participate in community-driven events to grow the YUPFUN brand. With no VC backing, no private sales, and no hidden agendas, YUPFUN represents a true decentralized, permissionless movement blending entertainment with real blockchain functionality. Official Website: https://yup.fun Whitepaper: https://yup.fun/white-paper Buy YUPFUN Now!

YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 274.75K $ 274.75K $ 274.75K Total Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M Circulating Supply: $ 999.68M $ 999.68M $ 999.68M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 274.75K $ 274.75K $ 274.75K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00027488 $ 0.00027488 $ 0.00027488 Learn more about YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) price

YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of YUPFUN Token (YUPFUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YUPFUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YUPFUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YUPFUN's tokenomics, explore YUPFUN token's live price!

