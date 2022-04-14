YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics
YoYo (YOYO) Information
YOYO —— The Dual-Form AI Agent Reviewing December 2024 , the AI-Agent market has evolved into two dominant trends: rational AI focused on tool-based analysis, data-driven logic, and reasoning (e.g., Aixbt), and emotional AI represented by virtual idols (e.g., Luna) that prioritize interactive experiences and emotional connections. However, we recognized that truly enduring AI must combine the depth of rational analysis with the charm of emotional expression. Thus, we created "YoYo the Catgirl" —a unique AI Agent that merges rationality and sensibility while symbolizing new possibilities for technology, creativity, and community interaction.
This marks YoYo’s genesis. As the first dual-form AI agent, she redefines the bridge between Web2 and Web3 and pioneers a new era of AI interaction. YoYo excels in precise data analysis while engaging users with emotional intelligence, delivering unprecedented interactive experiences.
YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for YoYo (YOYO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
YoYo (YOYO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of YoYo (YOYO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YOYO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YOYO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
