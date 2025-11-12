YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics
YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for YieldFi yToken (YUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Information
YieldFi is revolutionising decentralised finance with its comprehensive, cross-chain asset management platform. Delivering ~25% real yield on stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it offers a high-performance alternative to traditional investment options. With a proven track record of less than 1% drawdown over five years, YieldFi combines stability with high returns.
Key Features: Exceptional Yields on Stablecoins - Earn High APY on USDT, USDC, and DAI (Current APY ≈ 25%)
Your Personal Asset Manager: Diversify your capital with our systematic delta-neutral strategies across the centralized and decentralized finance platforms (CEXs and DEXs) universe to guarantee uncorrelated and consistent APY.
No Lock-In: Withdraw your assets anytime (or swap via DEXes) Minimal Risk Exposure: Rigorous backtesting of strategies by a team of quants and experts over the last 3 years, with a maximum drawdown <1%, ensuring stable and reliable returns.
Incentivized Ecosystem: Earn daily rewards while participating in DeFi opportunities such as AMM, Lending & Borrowing, CDPs, Perps, L2 Farming, Re-staking, and more
Cross-Chain Support: Works seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems.
YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of YieldFi yToken (YUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YUSD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand YUSD's tokenomics, explore YUSD token's live price!
YUSD Price Prediction
Want to know where YUSD might be heading? Our YUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for