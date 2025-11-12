YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into YieldFi yToken (YUSD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 04:34:21 (UTC+8)
USD

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for YieldFi yToken (YUSD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 136.22M
$ 136.22M$ 136.22M
Total Supply:
$ 14.56M
$ 14.56M$ 14.56M
Circulating Supply:
$ 120.51M
$ 120.51M$ 120.51M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 136.22M
$ 136.22M$ 136.22M
All-Time High:
$ 1.19
$ 1.19$ 1.19
All-Time Low:
$ 1.008
$ 1.008$ 1.008
Current Price:
$ 1.13
$ 1.13$ 1.13

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Information

YieldFi is revolutionising decentralised finance with its comprehensive, cross-chain asset management platform. Delivering ~25% real yield on stablecoins like USDT and USDC, it offers a high-performance alternative to traditional investment options. With a proven track record of less than 1% drawdown over five years, YieldFi combines stability with high returns.

Key Features: Exceptional Yields on Stablecoins - Earn High APY on USDT, USDC, and DAI (Current APY ≈ 25%)

Your Personal Asset Manager: Diversify your capital with our systematic delta-neutral strategies across the centralized and decentralized finance platforms (CEXs and DEXs) universe to guarantee uncorrelated and consistent APY.

No Lock-In: Withdraw your assets anytime (or swap via DEXes) Minimal Risk Exposure: Rigorous backtesting of strategies by a team of quants and experts over the last 3 years, with a maximum drawdown <1%, ensuring stable and reliable returns.

Incentivized Ecosystem: Earn daily rewards while participating in DeFi opportunities such as AMM, Lending & Borrowing, CDPs, Perps, L2 Farming, Re-staking, and more

Cross-Chain Support: Works seamlessly across both EVM and non-EVM ecosystems.

Official Website:
https://yield.fi/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.yield.fi/

YieldFi yToken (YUSD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of YieldFi yToken (YUSD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YUSD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YUSD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YUSD's tokenomics, explore YUSD token's live price!

YUSD Price Prediction

Want to know where YUSD might be heading? Our YUSD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy